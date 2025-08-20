Iconic Picnic Staples From The '60s That Need To Make A Comeback

The summer months rolling in can only mean one thing: It's picnic time. Picnics have been a feature of American life for almost 200 years, with the eating style coming to the country from Europe in the 1830s. From the get-go, a picnic was an opportunity to create a portable feast that would make you the envy of your friends and family — as time went on, they didn't get any less extravagant (although a host of picnic hacks started to appear that made life much easier). In the mid-20th century, though, picnics reached new peaks of excitement. A combination of processed food becoming more available and ever-more ambitious recipes led to an explosion of iconic picnic foods in the 1960s, which have been somewhat frozen in time as bygone curiosities of that decade.

Although some picnic staples from the time may still be recognizable today, you'd be unlikely to be serving them at your next outdoor event any time soon. These days, things like deviled eggs and Boston baked beans may show up in other places, but they have a deeply retro whiff about them around the picnic table. Others, like lemon Jell-O cake or onion loaf, are unlikely to be seen anywhere at all. If you've ever wondered what your grandparents were eating at their '60s neighborhood picnics, grab a blanket and take a seat.