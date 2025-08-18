The Best Way To Reuse The Liquid You Drained From Canned Beans

Using canned beans is not only easier than preparing dried ones, but it also comes with an added benefit. The juice used to preserve the beans can be used for several purposes, so draining and discarding it could be a waste of a valuable ingredient. Not only can it be used to flavor and thicken your bean dishes, but it's useful in things like pasta and stews as well.

The type of juice you get depends on the kind of beans you use, but the effect is generally the same. The liquid used for canning beans is a solution of salt and water, and it becomes thick due to the starch from the beans that were canned in it. That's also why the beans will foam when you wash them. That salty, starchy water is perfect for flavoring a dish with a deep taste of the beans you're using.

Using bean liquid is ideal for reducing the ingredients in dishes like stews. The juice is already salty from preserving the beans, so you need less seasoning, and the starch acts as a natural thickener. Pasta sauces can also benefit from a touch of bean liquid in case they get too thin before they're finished cooking.