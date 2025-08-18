The Best Way To Reuse The Liquid You Drained From Canned Beans
Using canned beans is not only easier than preparing dried ones, but it also comes with an added benefit. The juice used to preserve the beans can be used for several purposes, so draining and discarding it could be a waste of a valuable ingredient. Not only can it be used to flavor and thicken your bean dishes, but it's useful in things like pasta and stews as well.
The type of juice you get depends on the kind of beans you use, but the effect is generally the same. The liquid used for canning beans is a solution of salt and water, and it becomes thick due to the starch from the beans that were canned in it. That's also why the beans will foam when you wash them. That salty, starchy water is perfect for flavoring a dish with a deep taste of the beans you're using.
Using bean liquid is ideal for reducing the ingredients in dishes like stews. The juice is already salty from preserving the beans, so you need less seasoning, and the starch acts as a natural thickener. Pasta sauces can also benefit from a touch of bean liquid in case they get too thin before they're finished cooking.
How to use aquafaba in your cooking
When it comes to bean liquid, aquafaba is easy to get and incredibly versatile. Chickpeas, when cooked or canned, will create a thick liquid that can be used for more than simply flavoring or thickening a dish. Aquafaba has many properties that make it more versatile than other bean liquids, like proteins and plant solids that keep it viscous.
Aquafaba serves as a great vegan replacement for many surprising foods. Meringue is classically made by beating egg whites and sugar with cream of tartar until they reach stiff peaks, but you can substitute the egg whites for aquafaba instead. The result is very similar to a standard meringue, although the texture is less rich than egg whites.
You can also use aquafaba to make vegan butter by combining it with coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, and canola, olive, or rapeseed oil. Not only is this great to use as a spread on toast or breakfast pancakes, but it can be used in place of butter in other recipes. You may get a slight bean taste depending on the oil you use, so adjusting the recipe is key to achieving the right flavor for you.