Liam Neeson Says This Iconic Actress Is An 'Extraordinary Baker'

If you're wondering about the key to movie star Liam Neeson's heart, the answer is none other than sourdough bread — and other baked goods. While promoting "The Naked Gun," Neeson revealed that his co-star, iconic "Baywatch" actress Pamela Anderson, is an "extraordinary baker." In fact, while they were filming scenes together for the movie, Neeson got to try out tons of Anderson's baked good recipes.

In an interview for the UK radio station Heart, the host asked Neeson and Anderson — who are rumored to be a couple — if they spent any time together before filming "The Naked Gun." That's when Neeson revealed that they had dined together a few times and that Anderson had baked for him. He said, "She made me beautiful sourdough bread and muffins."

Anderson, wanting to paint the full picture, chimed in to add that she also made him a "birthday cake" and "cookies." As an explanation, Anderson said that baking is her "happy place." She continued, "So we were in Atlanta, and I thought, 'Perfect, I can test [my baking] on Liam.'"