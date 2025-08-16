Liam Neeson Says This Iconic Actress Is An 'Extraordinary Baker'
If you're wondering about the key to movie star Liam Neeson's heart, the answer is none other than sourdough bread — and other baked goods. While promoting "The Naked Gun," Neeson revealed that his co-star, iconic "Baywatch" actress Pamela Anderson, is an "extraordinary baker." In fact, while they were filming scenes together for the movie, Neeson got to try out tons of Anderson's baked good recipes.
In an interview for the UK radio station Heart, the host asked Neeson and Anderson — who are rumored to be a couple — if they spent any time together before filming "The Naked Gun." That's when Neeson revealed that they had dined together a few times and that Anderson had baked for him. He said, "She made me beautiful sourdough bread and muffins."
Anderson, wanting to paint the full picture, chimed in to add that she also made him a "birthday cake" and "cookies." As an explanation, Anderson said that baking is her "happy place." She continued, "So we were in Atlanta, and I thought, 'Perfect, I can test [my baking] on Liam.'"
Pamela Anderson baked muffins with a lot of bran
Co-stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson also spoke about Anderson's baking in another interview, on Sirius XM with host Andy Cohen. And if you're wondering if the actors shared what kind of cookies, cakes, and muffins Anderson made for Neeson, unfortunately, you're going to have to keep wondering — but what we do know is that the muffins contained plenty of bran.
While talking about her baking adventures on the set of "The Naked Gun," Anderson noted that there's a "special muffin" that Neeson likes. When asked for more details, Anderson said, "It's good for you, let's just say that." Neeson added that there's "a lot of bran" in it. Anderson dropped another hint by mentioning that it has molasses in it, as well.
While we don't have a lot of details, if you want to bake like Anderson — or enjoy Neeson's favorite baked goods — then you can get pretty close with our banana bran muffins — the recipe has plenty of bran in it, and you can even add molasses. We also have a no-knead sourdough bread recipe you can try out that might be just as "phenomenal" as Anderson's — as Neeson declared in the Sirius XM interview. Meanwhile, we'll just have to guess what kind of cake Neeson prefers — chocolate cake, vanilla cake, or something else entirely.