Dragon's Beard Candy Is An Ancient Chinese Confectionery Similar To This Carnival Classic

Dragon's Beard candy is considered one of the hardest candies to make because of the temperamental and tedious process behind its creation. Its origin is often disputed, but it's generally regarded as having been invented during China's Han dynasty. While it may be an old and complicated sweet treat, it's often compared to one that's a bit more commonplace in modern times: cotton candy.

The similarities between the two are undeniable, but there are some differences. Both are a spectacle to watch, but cotton candy can be made by almost anyone, anywhere. Dragon's Beard candy, on the other hand, is a difficult art to master, often taking years to learn from skilled artisans. It was regarded as having originated from Chinese royalty, partly because of how labor-intensive it is to make.

While cotton candy is made by spinning melted sugar crystals into a floss, Dragon's Beard candy is much more complicated. Cotton candy machines make the process easy by allowing anyone to pour sugar inside and yield cotton candy after only a few minutes of heating and spinning. On the other hand, Dragon's Beard candy takes practiced heating, pulling, flouring, and rolling to create an amazing product.