Dragon's Beard Candy Is A Delectable Chinese Treat With Royal Origins

When most of us think of Chinese food, our minds may go directly to dumplings, sesame chicken, and fried rice. However, China is also home to other delectable treats, including some delicious desserts. One Chinese dessert is a type of candy referred to as Dragon's Beard, a festive Chinese New Year dessert that people enjoy during the holiday.

Dragon's Beard is made of boiled and pulled sugar, giving it a delightfully sweet taste (and high-calorie content). It's a cotton candy predecessor made of pulling sugar and has roots that date back long ago.

In fact, Dragon's Beard Candy is said to be so old that it dates back to the Han Dynasty in China as a delicacy served to the royal family. If that's piqued your interest, keep reading. Here's what to know about the ancient origins of Dragon's Beard Candy and how it's become such a beloved treat today.