A Simple Spoon Cake Is The Absolute Best Way To Take Advantage Of Fresh Summer Produce

Arguably, one of the best parts about summer is taking advantage of all of the delicious summer fruit, such as strawberries and peaches. And one of the best ways to use up all of the tasty in-season produce is to make a spoon cake.

For anyone unfamiliar, a spoon cake is a simple cake that has a soft, gooey interior and crispy outer edges. Because of the softer consistency, this cake is typically served by scooping out a piece with a spoon rather than slicing it, which is how the cake gets its name.

The base of the cake is made with basic ingredients — flour, sugar, butter, and so on. But the best part of the cake is how customizable it is. Strawberry is arguably the most common addition, but just about any fruit will make for a delicious, fresh, summery dessert. Of course, if you do go with strawberries, then you need to know about the simple rule for choosing the absolute best strawberries: if the bright red hue extends to the stem, then those strawberries are ultra ripe and sweet. In other words, those are the strawberries that you want to buy to make your spoon cake with.