Taylor Swift Made This Iconic Pastry For The Kansas City Chiefs
If you're a Taylor Swift fan, then you probably already know that the pop star loves to bake (maybe you've even made her pumpkin chocolate chip cookies). Specifically, Swift loves baking for other people, including the Kansas City Chiefs — aka the football team her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays for. She's even made the Chiefs a homemade version of an iconic pastry: Pop-Tarts.
In November 2024, the team's defensive backs coach David Merritt, Sr. posted some photos to X (formerly Twitter) showing off the homemade Pop-Tarts Swift made for him in celebration of a Chiefs win. He wrote, "Taylor Swift baked homemade victory Pop Tarts [for] me!" In one of the photos, you can see the Pop-Tarts in question: They have white frosting with sprinkles and appear to have a red-colored filling (likely strawberry- or raspberry-flavored), plus a handwritten congratulatory note from Swift on the box. Merritt Sr. also noted that, according to his wife Yolonda Merritt, Swift made her Pop-Tarts for other members of the team, too, joking that he thought he was "special."
Indeed, Merritt, Sr. isn't the first Chiefs employee to talk publicly about Swift's Pop-Tarts. In a 2024 interview with NFL on NBC, the team's head coach, Andy Reid, divulged that Swift made the Pop-Tarts for all of the offensive linemen, although Reid himself didn't get a chance to try the homemade treat.
Even the official Pop-Tarts brand wants to try Swift's homemade version
Amid all the buzz about Taylor Swift's Pop-Tarts, the homemade treat got the attention of none other than the official Pop-Tarts brand. In March 2024, the company posted to Instagram asking for Swift's recipe. The caption reads, "To KC's most famous fan, we heard there's a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honor, we're donating to @harvesters, a local Feeding America partner food bank. But if you #releasetherecipe, we'll double our donation."
Unfortunately, Swift never released her recipe, much to the chagrin of the official brand and Swift's countless fans. Still, her homemade version only continues to receive praise. In February 2025, Travis Kelce raved about the Pop-Tarts in an interview posted to the NFL's X account, calling them "unbelievable."
We may not have the exact recipe Swift uses, but there's no shortage of homemade Pop-Tart recipes on the internet if you want to give them a try. Why not start with our recipe for homemade Pop-Tarts with brown sugar glaze or, for something a bit fancier, our homemade creme egg Pop-Tarts?