Taylor Swift Made This Iconic Pastry For The Kansas City Chiefs

If you're a Taylor Swift fan, then you probably already know that the pop star loves to bake (maybe you've even made her pumpkin chocolate chip cookies). Specifically, Swift loves baking for other people, including the Kansas City Chiefs — aka the football team her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays for. She's even made the Chiefs a homemade version of an iconic pastry: Pop-Tarts.

In November 2024, the team's defensive backs coach David Merritt, Sr. posted some photos to X (formerly Twitter) showing off the homemade Pop-Tarts Swift made for him in celebration of a Chiefs win. He wrote, "Taylor Swift baked homemade victory Pop Tarts [for] me!" In one of the photos, you can see the Pop-Tarts in question: They have white frosting with sprinkles and appear to have a red-colored filling (likely strawberry- or raspberry-flavored), plus a handwritten congratulatory note from Swift on the box. Merritt Sr. also noted that, according to his wife Yolonda Merritt, Swift made her Pop-Tarts for other members of the team, too, joking that he thought he was "special."

Indeed, Merritt, Sr. isn't the first Chiefs employee to talk publicly about Swift's Pop-Tarts. In a 2024 interview with NFL on NBC, the team's head coach, Andy Reid, divulged that Swift made the Pop-Tarts for all of the offensive linemen, although Reid himself didn't get a chance to try the homemade treat.