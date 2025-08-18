This Popular McDonald's Slogan Didn't Actually Start In The US

The Golden Arches were looking for a phrase that would resonate with customers across cultures; something simple, universal, and emotionally sticky. McDonald's tapped 13 marketing agencies to crack the code, and Germany-based Heye & Partner ultimately hit the sweet spot with "Ich Liebe Es". But finalizing the slogan only marked the beginning. McDonald's knew it had found something special, but it needed an equally memorable jingle to go with these words. Heye & Partner approached music production firm Mona Davis to turn the concept into an English-language tune. According to Adweek, the president of Mona Davis, Tom Batoy, recalled overhearing a backup vocalist casually humming the now-famous "ba-da-ba-ba-bah" during a studio session, and he couldn't get it out of his head. That spontaneous hum would eventually become the most recognizable five-note hook in fast food history, playing in over 120 countries and 20 languages. But initially, not everyone was convinced it would work.

Though the jingle became one of the brand's most memorable assets in terms of recall value, besides the golden arches and McDonald's characters like Grimace and Ronald McDonald, its debut was met with skepticism. Despite Micky D's being a dominant force in advertising, many questioned the decision to spend a staggering $1.37 billion on the campaign in its first year alone. The U.S. rollout, fronted by Justin Timberlake, was one part of it. Globally, it marked one of the company's boldest marketing moves at a time when the company was seeing weaker numbers. Some critics even predicted the slogan would flop. But McDonald's was all in, shelving recent efforts, including a theme called "Smile", to fully commit to "I'm Lovin' It."