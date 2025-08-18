The Costco Kirkland Brand Plant-Based Milk Alternative You Should Always Stock Up On
If you're a Costco shopper, then you're likely always on the lookout for the best items to buy from the popular wholesale chain. And, as all of the most ardent Costco fans know, some of the best items arguably come from Kirkland Signature, Costco's private label brand. Kirkland items are always affordable — we even made a list of 10 of the best Kirkland pantry items that you can get for under 10 bucks. One of these is the Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Beverage, in vanilla, which boasts a strong flavor and a delectably creamy texture. Despite being unsweetened, there is a good amount of natural sweetness from the vanilla, so it's perfect for anyone who doesn't like overly sweet dairy alternatives.
Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Beverage also has just 30 calories per serving size (one cup) and no sugar and is priced at $9.99 for a 32 fluid ounce 6-count pack. The possibilities are endless when it comes to uses for this almond milk too. For one, add it to your morning coffee — you can even make a vanilla latte a little bit extra vanilla-y with this particular option. It's also the perfect addition for a smoothie, such as our maple almond banana smoothie. It can even be used for plenty of cooking purposes — we use almond milk, combined with coconut milk, for our curry pumpkin soup, for example.
What do Costco customers think of the Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Beverage?
Overall, Costco customers love this milk — the product page is filled with glowing reviews describing it as "delicious," "satisfying," and even "the best almond milk [they] have ever had." As one customer wrote, "If you are looking for unsweetened almond milk, this is tremendous!" Another enthused, "We use this product in our household at least once a day," adding, "Great for smoothies, an additive for fluffy eggs and/or a base for pasta dishes." Of course, there are detractors. Not everyone loves the taste — some complained it was "artificial" — while many customers claimed the consistency was "too watery" or thin.
However, plenty of other reviewers pointed out that almond milk naturally has a different consistency than regular milk, arguing that those who don't like the texture may just not be used to it yet. Any product is bound to have some mixed reviews, but the overwhelming number of customers who swear by this product (it has 4.6 out of 5 stars at the time of writing) is proof enough that you should give it a try for yourself. Plus, for this almond milk's low price, it's totally worth it. Buy a pack next time you're at Costco, try it in your morning coffee, and see for yourself whether you think, like we do, that this should be a regular buy.