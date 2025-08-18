The Costco Kirkland Brand Plant-Based Milk Alternative You Should Always Stock Up On

If you're a Costco shopper, then you're likely always on the lookout for the best items to buy from the popular wholesale chain. And, as all of the most ardent Costco fans know, some of the best items arguably come from Kirkland Signature, Costco's private label brand. Kirkland items are always affordable — we even made a list of 10 of the best Kirkland pantry items that you can get for under 10 bucks. One of these is the Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Beverage, in vanilla, which boasts a strong flavor and a delectably creamy texture. Despite being unsweetened, there is a good amount of natural sweetness from the vanilla, so it's perfect for anyone who doesn't like overly sweet dairy alternatives.

Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Beverage also has just 30 calories per serving size (one cup) and no sugar and is priced at $9.99 for a 32 fluid ounce 6-count pack. The possibilities are endless when it comes to uses for this almond milk too. For one, add it to your morning coffee — you can even make a vanilla latte a little bit extra vanilla-y with this particular option. It's also the perfect addition for a smoothie, such as our maple almond banana smoothie. It can even be used for plenty of cooking purposes — we use almond milk, combined with coconut milk, for our curry pumpkin soup, for example.