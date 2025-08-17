Don't Forget This Step When Cooking A Frozen Steak On The Grill
If you've ever wondered whether flipping frozen steaks straight onto a blazing grill is a good idea, the answer is a resounding yes. Sure, you can thaw your frozen steak first and then cook, but even if you skip that step, cooking steaks from frozen isn't just doable, it's often recommended. It can really pay off to cook your steak right off the freezer if you're aiming for juicier meat. You will need to get a few things right before jumping into the game, from picking the right cut (thick steaks are your best bet) to knowing how to properly freeze the meat.
One common pitfall when cooking frozen steaks is undercooked centers. The outside might look perfectly grilled, but slice into it, and you could still find cold, gray spots. Grilling steaks is already daunting as is, and tossing frozen ones over those smoldering coals can feel like upping the ante. The trick is to set up a grill with a two-zone fire. This lets you use the high heat zone to sear your steak and the low heat zone to let it cook and develop more flavor. With this technique, you'll be creating a low-stakes way to serve the juiciest steaks.
How to set up a two zone grill
Setting up a two-zone grill is fairly easy, especially if your grill's already in place or you've already burnt a few steaks on it before. All you need to do is create two distinct areas on the same grill: one side with the coals piled up, the other left completely empty. Think of it like a field with both plains and a mountain. The piled-up, mountain-like side becomes the direct heat zone, and the empty, cooler side transforms into the indirect heat zone. Just pour the lit coals evenly over one side of the grill, and you're good to go.
Once you've set up your two-zone grill, slide the frozen steaks onto the direct heat zone and sear them with a seasoning of salt and pepper for about 10 to 15 minutes before flipping. If you're going to be around the grill throughout, you can rotate the cuts a few more times within that time frame, depending on their thickness. Once seared, move them to the cooler side and let them cook through until they hit your desired level of doneness. While this method is one of the most reliable ways to get evenly cooked meat with a dark, beautifully caramelized crust, it's still a smart move to check the meat with a thermometer now and then to make sure you don't miss the sweet spot between underdone and overcooked. Invest in a grill thermometer if you can, so you'll know exactly when the grill is hot enough to get the job done right. These simple but crucial additions to the two-zone grill method will help you grill the perfect steaks every single time.