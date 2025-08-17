Don't Forget This Step When Cooking A Frozen Steak On The Grill

Setting up a two-zone grill is fairly easy, especially if your grill's already in place or you've already burnt a few steaks on it before. All you need to do is create two distinct areas on the same grill: one side with the coals piled up, the other left completely empty. Think of it like a field with both plains and a mountain. The piled-up, mountain-like side becomes the direct heat zone, and the empty, cooler side transforms into the indirect heat zone. Just pour the lit coals evenly over one side of the grill, and you're good to go.

Once you've set up your two-zone grill, slide the frozen steaks onto the direct heat zone and sear them with a seasoning of salt and pepper for about 10 to 15 minutes before flipping. If you're going to be around the grill throughout, you can rotate the cuts a few more times within that time frame, depending on their thickness. Once seared, move them to the cooler side and let them cook through until they hit your desired level of doneness. While this method is one of the most reliable ways to get evenly cooked meat with a dark, beautifully caramelized crust, it's still a smart move to check the meat with a thermometer now and then to make sure you don't miss the sweet spot between underdone and overcooked. Invest in a grill thermometer if you can, so you'll know exactly when the grill is hot enough to get the job done right. These simple but crucial additions to the two-zone grill method will help you grill the perfect steaks every single time.