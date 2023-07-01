Why It Can Pay Off To Grill Your Steak Straight From The Freezer

There are a lot of "correct" ways to grill a steak. Everyone has their own idea on how to grill it, what to grill it with, and even how long to grill it for. While these are all objectively good ideas in their own right, there's probably one way you never expected before: tossing the steak on the grill straight out of the freezer, avoiding waiting for the steak to thaw out fully.

The reason this may sound strange to you is because normally, you let the steak thaw out before you put it on the grill. Although that does have its benefits, skipping the whole thawing process altogether not only means less preparation time but it actually gives you a much more interesting texture. When you place the still-frozen piece of steak on the grill, the exterior of the meat develops a deep black char. On the interior, however, the meat cooks just enough that it develops a rosy-pinkish color similar to a rare or medium rare, but still keeps a moist and tender texture to it. Imagine a steak that looks burnt on the outside and is bloody rare on the inside, as if the steak was suddenly "flash-cooked" in extreme heat.

How exactly does this process work? What is it about a frozen steak that makes such an extreme difference in the exterior and interior textures? Surprisingly enough, this cooking process is actually somewhat similar to another type of steak found in the Pittsburgh area of Pennsylvania.