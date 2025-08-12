Swamp Potatoes Are The Trendy Slow Cooker Meal That Delivers Big Flavor With Low Effort
If you're a fan of slow cooker meals, then you should know about swamp potatoes, a low-effort dish that packs a ton of flavor. It's made from a mixture of potatoes, green beans, and sausage, along with butter, olive oil, and plenty of seasoning. This dish has gained traction on TikTok for both its flavor and how easily it comes together.
The dish originated in the South — and belongs on the list of Southern foods the world needs to try — so the seasoning most commonly used is Cajun. This is a blend of spices and herbs like paprika, cayenne, thyme, onion powder, garlic powder, dried oregano, salt, white pepper, and black pepper. While Cajun seasoning is basically a must, different recipes also add in other flavors, like ranch seasoning or onion soup mix (the same ingredient that gives roast chicken a serious umami boost). Halved baby potatoes are standard, but any type will do — just make sure to cut them small. Meanwhile, sliced or diced smoked sausage is the dish's go-to protein, as its flavors blend well with the Cajun seasoning's smoky elements.
Making the dish is simple: Just prep all of the ingredients and throw them in your slow cooker. You can either heat them on low for six to seven hours or on high for three to four hours. Either way, the result is a flavorful, filling dish that you'll want to add to your weekly meal rotation.
How to make swamp potatoes your own
One of the best parts of making swamp potatoes is customizing them. For example, get creative with the seasoning (just keep the Cajun seasoning intact) or include onions as a second veggie to pair with the green beans. In fact, nothing is stopping you from adding in as many extra veggies as you want, like sliced bell peppers or mushrooms. Similarly, you can replace the usual pork sausage with chicken sausage or vegetarian sausage to better fit your preferences or dietary restrictions. If you're a strict recipe follower, feel free to try this dish the traditional way first, then add extras the next time you make it.
You can even make swamp potatoes without a slow cooker. To do this, add all of the ingredients to a dutch oven — or any oven-safe dish that can be covered — put the lid on, and bake for one hour at 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
To turn swamp potatoes into a full meal, serve them alongside a slice of bread and your favorite side salad, like our spinach salad with tangerine-rosemary vinaigrette. The dish can also work as a side and could be a great addition to a summer barbecue spread or potluck.