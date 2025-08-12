Swamp Potatoes Are The Trendy Slow Cooker Meal That Delivers Big Flavor With Low Effort

If you're a fan of slow cooker meals, then you should know about swamp potatoes, a low-effort dish that packs a ton of flavor. It's made from a mixture of potatoes, green beans, and sausage, along with butter, olive oil, and plenty of seasoning. This dish has gained traction on TikTok for both its flavor and how easily it comes together.

The dish originated in the South — and belongs on the list of Southern foods the world needs to try — so the seasoning most commonly used is Cajun. This is a blend of spices and herbs like paprika, cayenne, thyme, onion powder, garlic powder, dried oregano, salt, white pepper, and black pepper. While Cajun seasoning is basically a must, different recipes also add in other flavors, like ranch seasoning or onion soup mix (the same ingredient that gives roast chicken a serious umami boost). Halved baby potatoes are standard, but any type will do — just make sure to cut them small. Meanwhile, sliced or diced smoked sausage is the dish's go-to protein, as its flavors blend well with the Cajun seasoning's smoky elements.

Making the dish is simple: Just prep all of the ingredients and throw them in your slow cooker. You can either heat them on low for six to seven hours or on high for three to four hours. Either way, the result is a flavorful, filling dish that you'll want to add to your weekly meal rotation.