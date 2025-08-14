Why Is The UK So Disgusted By PB&J Sandwiches?

Americans are intimately familiar with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Affectionately known as PB&J, these cheap and high-calorie sandwiches are a classic choice for a filling meal at all ages, though their cloying sweetness holds a particular appeal to children. For adults, they may evoke nostalgic thoughts of their own youth. But this American staple isn't so well received across the pond.

Not only are peanut butter and jelly sandwiches uncommon in the United Kingdom, but when Britons try one, they often find it strange, if not disgusting. While it's ultimately a matter of personal preference, PB&J isn't built into the fabric of British culinary history like it is in the United States, and this multigenerational lack of familiarity is a likely culprit for the disconnect.

Peanut butter has a complex and far-reaching history, possibly beginning with the Inca hundreds of years ago, or other indigenous populations even earlier than that. But when a closer predecessor to modern peanut butter emerged in the late 19th century, it became popular in America, where, unlike the U.K., farmers had grown peanuts for generations. Although, it's not just peanut butter that the U.K. historically avoids: To the British, "jelly" refers to a completely different food than the sugary fruit spread.