The Secret Ingredient To NYC's Famous Golden Diner Pancake Is Totally Unexpected
Golden Diner in New York City's Chinatown has surged in popularity since opening in 2019. Chef Sam Yoo opened it intending to take traditional American diner fare and give it an Asian-inspired twist, thanks to his Korean heritage. The pancakes specifically have attracted enough attention to warrant hours-long wait times, due to a secret ingredient that takes them a step above the rest: soy sauce in the syrup.
Most of the menu items, like the Chinatown Egg and Cheese Sando, are almost indicative of an iconic American diner. Still, some minor menu changes make a major difference. For example, those sandwiches are made on a sesame scallion milk bun rather than a roll or bagel. While the Honey Butter Pancakes are excellent, partly because an expert chef crafts them, they've got the Asian twist of soy sauce mixed into the syrup. Fans say they are delightfully reminiscent of classic Korean honey-butter chips.
The addition of the soy sauce is expertly incorporated; not too powerful but still noticeable. The salty, umami taste of the soy sauce perfectly complements the honey and maple flavors throughout the rest of the syrup, and is paired with a homemade honey butter and fresh fruit compote. These changes might be rather subtle compared to what you expect, but that subtlety and vision make Golden Diner one of the best diners in New York City.
What else does Golden Diner offer in Chinatown?
Even though Golden Diner is first and foremost a diner, it offers plenty more than relatively simple omelettes and burritos. There are dishes like the Thai Cobb Salad and Korean Fried Chicken Wings that bring a unique twist. Not only that, but the restaurant is open all day, offering not just breakfast and lunch, but dinner and cocktails as well.
Even the cocktails are made with an Asian flair, with offerings like a Yuju Palmer, a yuzuade-citrus cocktail with darjeeling tea, soju spirit, and bitters. There's also the Omija Negroni, which has Seoul Night Plum Soju, omija "Campari," and sweet vermouth. While these might not appeal to every American's taste, having a drink to match the culture of your meal is always part of a great dining experience.
Even the desserts are heavily influenced by Sam Yoo's culture, with items like the Green Tea Coffee Cake and the Thai Tea Tres Leches Cake. These Asian-fusion diner items are so well-executed that they take the overall dining experience over the top. If you're trying to figure out where to eat in New York City, Golden Diner should be at the top of your list.