Golden Diner in New York City's Chinatown has surged in popularity since opening in 2019. Chef Sam Yoo opened it intending to take traditional American diner fare and give it an Asian-inspired twist, thanks to his Korean heritage. The pancakes specifically have attracted enough attention to warrant hours-long wait times, due to a secret ingredient that takes them a step above the rest: soy sauce in the syrup.

Most of the menu items, like the Chinatown Egg and Cheese Sando, are almost indicative of an iconic American diner. Still, some minor menu changes make a major difference. For example, those sandwiches are made on a sesame scallion milk bun rather than a roll or bagel. While the Honey Butter Pancakes are excellent, partly because an expert chef crafts them, they've got the Asian twist of soy sauce mixed into the syrup. Fans say they are delightfully reminiscent of classic Korean honey-butter chips.

The addition of the soy sauce is expertly incorporated; not too powerful but still noticeable. The salty, umami taste of the soy sauce perfectly complements the honey and maple flavors throughout the rest of the syrup, and is paired with a homemade honey butter and fresh fruit compote. These changes might be rather subtle compared to what you expect, but that subtlety and vision make Golden Diner one of the best diners in New York City.