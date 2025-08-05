Make Store-Bought Frosting Easily Pipeable With Just One Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Piping designs out of frosting and onto cakes and cupcakes is a fun part of baking. While store-bought frostings are convenient for finishing baked treats, the consistency is often too thin for producing upright decorations like flowers and swirls. Whipped frostings can be particularly difficult to work with because, without stiff peaks, you have less control over the resulting design. Whether you're practicing your piping skills as a clever use for store-bought icing or creating a masterpiece quickly, confectioners' or powdered sugar is the ultimate ingredient for pipeable canned frosting.

In general, the consistency of frosting should be smooth and easy for you to stir and manipulate while being able to hold the shape that you leave it in while piping. Adding powdered sugar to store-bought frosting will make it thicker and give it more structure so that it doesn't flop or fold. All you have to do is empty a can or tub of frosting into a mixing bowl, and use either a standing or hand mixer to incorporate the confectioners' sugar. It's recommended that you only add 1 tablespoon at a time to avoid making the frosting too thick for you to pipe out of the bag. You'll know that you have the right consistency when a spatula can stand up in the bowl of icing without falling over.

If it gets too thick, though, don't worry. You can make the icing thinner by incorporating 1 teaspoon of milk at a time until you get the consistency just right. On the other hand, adding flavorful extracts and syrups are hacks that seriously upgrade store-bought icing while making it thinner because they introduce extra liquid.