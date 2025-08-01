Ditch The Traditional Hot Dog Bun For A French-Inspired Upgrade This Summer
When you think of a hot dog, it's very likely that you think of the hot dog wiener sitting within the traditional elongated bun. But the hot dog doesn't have to be confined to the original holding vessel — there are a plethora of delicious hot dog bun alternatives to consider, so you shouldn't be afraid to forgo the traditional bun. And if you want a more sophisticated take on the hot dog — one that differentiates from the classic version often associated with childhood — then you need to try out this method: swap out a typical bun for French bread.
Using a French bread, specifically a baguette, will instantly elevate your next hot dog. Combine an American classic with a staple of another cuisine to make the French bread hot dog a fun fusion food. You can even try adding some toppings that lean more elevated, such as caramelized onions or bánh mì toppings, which offer plenty of fresh flavor.
Ways to make a French bread hot dog
A French bread hot dog allows for more toppings, given its larger surface area than your typical hot dog bun. You can also choose to hollow out a baguette and pop the hot dog right in, along with a few choice toppings and your favorite condiments. This method is perfect for enjoying your dog, making it less messy and easier to hold.
If you want to make the French bread hot dog bougie — and have the means to do so — you can even try ultra fancy toppings such as caviar or black truffle. Or, take inspiration from French dishes, such as the Jambon Beurre, a classic French sandwich featuring ham and butter on a baguette. Try wrapping the hot dog in the ham and adding it to the French baguette with a butter spread. But all in all, the subtle sweet-tanginess of the bread will balance out the savory aspects of the hot dog, no matter the toppings.