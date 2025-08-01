Ditch The Traditional Hot Dog Bun For A French-Inspired Upgrade This Summer

When you think of a hot dog, it's very likely that you think of the hot dog wiener sitting within the traditional elongated bun. But the hot dog doesn't have to be confined to the original holding vessel — there are a plethora of delicious hot dog bun alternatives to consider, so you shouldn't be afraid to forgo the traditional bun. And if you want a more sophisticated take on the hot dog — one that differentiates from the classic version often associated with childhood — then you need to try out this method: swap out a typical bun for French bread.

Using a French bread, specifically a baguette, will instantly elevate your next hot dog. Combine an American classic with a staple of another cuisine to make the French bread hot dog a fun fusion food. You can even try adding some toppings that lean more elevated, such as caramelized onions or bánh mì toppings, which offer plenty of fresh flavor.