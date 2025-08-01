Wait — These 8 Popular Restaurant Chains Are Actually From The Detroit Area?

Today, Little Caesars Pizza is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in 28 countries and more than 4,000 locations in the United States alone. But way back in 1959, this chain started as just the dream of two newlyweds in the Detroit suburbs.

When Mike and Marian Ilitch opened the first Little Caesars in Garden City, Michigan, they couldn't have imagined how the brand would grow. Their 15-minute service was immediately a hit with customers, and they seized the opportunity to expand through franchising, with their first franchised location opening in Warren in 1962. The franchise model would enable the company's rapid expansion and continued success — in 2024, the company announced plans to open over 20 new U.S. restaurants in the coming year.

Despite its international success, Little Caesars has stayed true to its Detroit roots. In 2013, it became the first national pizza chain to offer Detroit-style pizza as a menu item nationwide. In 2017, the brand broke ground on its new global headquarters building in Detroit, awarding the bulk of its construction contracts to local firms, to invest in the community. The company also serves free pizza to underserved communities in its home city through its charity, Love Kitchen. Check out more surprising facts about Little Caesars.