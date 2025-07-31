The Unexpected Ingredient In Costco's Italian Meatballs That Gives Them A Flavor Boost

While spaghetti is a great starting dish if you want to work some classic meatballs into your meal rotation, this isn't the only way to use them. For example, consider slicing them and spreading them over a plain pizza for extra protein and a meaty bite that won't overpower the rest of the slice (even with that bell pepper flavor). Their flavor also complements other go-to toppings like onions and garlic.

Another tasty way to prepare them is to make some Swedish meatballs, which are often smaller than their Italian counterparts. These are typically made with nutmeg, allspice, and sometimes even ginger rather than the Parmesan and oregano in Italian versions like Costco's. The blend of meats may differ, too; both versions traditionally use beef and pork, but Swedish meatballs often forego veal — a staple in the Italian preparation. While Kirkland's flavor profile may not be authentic to the Swedish version of this dish, using pre-cooked meatballs majorly cuts down on prep time, meaning you only have to make the sauce.

You can also enjoy these meatballs on their own, just like many Costco frozen appetizers shoppers rave over, like mozzarella sticks, pretzel bites, or wontons. You can add some extra seasonings or choose a sauce to dip them in, like something sweet and sour. Since these meatballs are already fully cooked, you only need to heat them in an air fryer, oven, or microwave. Another benefit of buying this item from Costco? You'll have plenty to go around.