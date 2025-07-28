Elvis' Favorite Fast Food Burger Is Still Available Today (But Only In These States)
Elvis Presley was known for his enormous impact on rock and roll music, but his taste in food was perhaps just as legendary. Eating like Elvis meant a lot of fatty comfort food, fitting for a Southern man whose moniker was "The King." Amid his eclectic tastes, Elvis reportedly preferred a less-than-common burger chain that still exists.
When Elvis wanted a fast food burger on the road, the first choice was not McDonald's or Burger King, but Krystal, a Southern slider chain born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932. Visually, its burgers are similar to those from White Castle, which invented sliders 11 years earlier. But at Krystal, the steamed buns are slightly shorter and denser. And while both restaurants put pickles and onions on their burgers, a Krystal cheeseburger — Elvis' favorite — also comes with mustard.
Even though it's not as well known as White Castle, Krystal is a historic institution in the South with more than 250 locations. You can find at least one Krystal in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Caroline, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee — including one just down the road from Elvis' home, Graceland.
Elvis and Krystal: a love story
Krystal cheeseburgers were with Elvis Presley from the beginning of his superstardom. Elvis' very first live radio spot came courtesy of Memphis DJ "Daddy-O" Dewey Phillips, after which the two ordered 100 sliders from a local Krystal. The throng of fans who came to see Elvis at the radio station got free burgers from the man himself.
But Elvis didn't just buy Krystal cheeseburgers for his fans; The King also notably consumed them regularly. Even though a combo meal at Krystal only includes up to four sliders, Elvis would reportedly have staff pick up dozens of cheese sliders just for him. Legend has it that The King's love for Krystal ran so deep that he once sent his private jet on a cheeseburger run.
Elvis' food tastes may be better known for the peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches that he made famous, but we think he would agree with us that Krystal is one of the regional burger chains that should be nationwide. The denser bun with a tangy kick of mustard differentiates it enough from White Castle to give Krystal its own place in the burger history books.