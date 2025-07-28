Elvis' Favorite Fast Food Burger Is Still Available Today (But Only In These States)

Elvis Presley was known for his enormous impact on rock and roll music, but his taste in food was perhaps just as legendary. Eating like Elvis meant a lot of fatty comfort food, fitting for a Southern man whose moniker was "The King." Amid his eclectic tastes, Elvis reportedly preferred a less-than-common burger chain that still exists.

When Elvis wanted a fast food burger on the road, the first choice was not McDonald's or Burger King, but Krystal, a Southern slider chain born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932. Visually, its burgers are similar to those from White Castle, which invented sliders 11 years earlier. But at Krystal, the steamed buns are slightly shorter and denser. And while both restaurants put pickles and onions on their burgers, a Krystal cheeseburger — Elvis' favorite — also comes with mustard.

Even though it's not as well known as White Castle, Krystal is a historic institution in the South with more than 250 locations. You can find at least one Krystal in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Caroline, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee — including one just down the road from Elvis' home, Graceland.