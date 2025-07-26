The Wacky Minnesota Museum Dedicated To All Things SPAM Related

In Austin, Minnesota — roughly a two-hour drop from Minneapolis — you'll find a town that treats canned meat like high-end art. It's home to a 14,000-square-foot shrine to processed pork. It's not a joke, or a roadside gag — though it has the whimsy of one. The SPAM Museum is very real, very free to enter, and very committed to celebrating a meat product that's been confusing people since 1937. You'll find it in downtown Austin, a city that wears its nickname — "The City of SPAM" — like a badge of honor.

Hormel Foods, the company behind SPAM, is headquartered just down the road and has been for well over a century. Naturally, the museum is just as much a tribute to the brand's deep roots in Austin as it is to SPAM itself. And while this may sound like something out of a rejected SNL sketch, the place draws over 100,000 visitors a year from around the world — often people who planned their entire trip around it.

There are plenty of bizarre food museums out there, but few lean in as hard — or pull it off as well — as this one does. Whether you're a diehard fan or still not entirely sure what SPAM even is, this is the kind of place that teaches you things you didn't know about SPAM — all while handing you a sample to prove it.