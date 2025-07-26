Which Country Produces The Most Blueberries?
The blueberry is the crown jewel of the berry family. These small, plump fruits are grown by the truckload worldwide. Blueberry season in the United States runs from April to September and is one of the most anticipated of the year. But if you wonder which country produces the most blueberries, it might be surprising to learn that, according to Blueberries Consulting and based on data from 2023, China leads the world with 563,000 tons, followed by the U.S. with 283,000 tons.
While blueberries are not the first fruit that comes to mind when you think of China, Produce Reports explains that in the past five years, this country has experienced a significant uptick in demand with an annual increase of 40%. In fact, of China's 34 provinces, blueberries are grown in 26 of them. On top of that, the South China Morning Post shares that the amount of this superfood that the country imports has increased more than 94% from 2019 to 2022, with the U.S. being one of the contributing suppliers. It's fair to say the blueberry has taken off as a favorite across China.
The US is a producer and exporter
In fact, before China's blueberry boom in 2021, America held the crown for the largest producer. America's soil is built for blueberries. There are about 150 unique and known varieties of blueberries in the United States, but highbush blueberries, meaty berries grown on tall bushes, are the most common. However, in 2022, the U.S. exported a new variety of blueberry to China called Peachy. These blueberries are larger than your average version and have a distinctive peach taste. Naturally, if you are a blueberry purist and don't like to mix fruit flavors, you will want to stick to the sweet, slightly tart taste of the original.
They are grown in 26 states, yet 98% of blueberries come from just 10 states, with Washington coming in first. In 2024, the Evergreen State was on track to produce 206 million pounds of blueberries, which was quite an increase from its 2023 production of 137 million pounds. Additionally, Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, California, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, and Minnesota all contribute to blueberry production. If you want the wild variety, you will have to head to Maine.