The blueberry is the crown jewel of the berry family. These small, plump fruits are grown by the truckload worldwide. Blueberry season in the United States runs from April to September and is one of the most anticipated of the year. But if you wonder which country produces the most blueberries, it might be surprising to learn that, according to Blueberries Consulting and based on data from 2023, China leads the world with 563,000 tons, followed by the U.S. with 283,000 tons.

While blueberries are not the first fruit that comes to mind when you think of China, Produce Reports explains that in the past five years, this country has experienced a significant uptick in demand with an annual increase of 40%. In fact, of China's 34 provinces, blueberries are grown in 26 of them. On top of that, the South China Morning Post shares that the amount of this superfood that the country imports has increased more than 94% from 2019 to 2022, with the U.S. being one of the contributing suppliers. It's fair to say the blueberry has taken off as a favorite across China.