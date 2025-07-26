Selena Gomez's Go-To Childhood Casserole Calls For This Cheesy, Fan-Favorite Chip

If you love easy-to-make comfort dishes, you need to know about actor and musician Selena Gomez's go-to casserole that she makes with her grandmother, or "Nana." Gomez and Nana share the casserole recipe in a segment of Gomez's HBO Max show, "Selena + Chef," which typically consists of Gomez learning new recipes from prominent figures of the food world. This time, however, Gomez took a break from learning so that she and Nana could showcase their cheesy tortilla chip casserole.

Gomez explains that it was always a "staple in the house" and remains a beloved recipe. All it calls for is shredded rotisserie chicken (or any leftover chicken), chicken broth, jalapeños, Velveeta cheese, onions, and tortilla chips — specifically Doritos. (Before you get started, though, just make sure you know how to avoid these 14 casserole mistakes.)

To make the family favorite, Gomez and Nana start by putting a layer of crushed Doritos in the baking dish. The next layer is chicken, followed by the diced onions and jalapeños. Next is the Velveeta, which Gomez says is her "favorite part." They then repeat all the layers before pouring chicken broth over the top. Finally, they add one more layer of cheese and an extra layer of chips because Gomez "likes a crunch." The result is a cheesy, gooey, crunchy casserole that's both savory and spicy.