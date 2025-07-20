The Unique BBQ Sauce You Should Be Using On Your Chicken Wings
If you've ever made a chicken wings recipe at home, then you probably paired those wings with a traditional barbecue sauce, or maybe even buffalo sauce. But if you're looking to switch up your next batch of homemade wings, then you should know about this unique condiment that you may have never heard of: Alabama white sauce.
Unlike a typical barbecue sauce, the main ingredient in Alabama white sauce is mayonnaise. It also contains ingredients such as apple cider vinegar or lemon juice for acidity, Worcestershire sauce for a burst of umami, and hot sauce or cayenne pepper for a bit of heat. Additionally, it typically contains spices such as garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper.
Overall, it's a savory, tangy, creamy condiment that we think you should add to your list of go-to sauces. It's usually served with smoked chicken, but it goes well with just about any meat, including fried, grilled, or baked chicken wings — just use it as you would any other sauce. Not only will it give your wings a new and exciting taste, but it also gives them a unique-looking white hue that's sure to draw attention from your dinner guests (who will no doubt fall in love with the flavor, too).
Who created Alabama white sauce?
Alabama white sauce dates back to 1925 when a man named Bob Gibson from Decatur, Alabama crafted the sauce that's now a staple of Southern cuisine. Eventually, Gibson opened up Big Bob Gibson BBQ in his hometown, and not only is the restaurant still open, but you can also buy its famous white sauce by the bottle for about $7. If you don't live near Big Bob Gibson BBQ, you can also order a bottle online.
While it's a great idea to give the Big Bob Gibson BBQ bottle of white sauce a try — after all, it is the original — it can also be fun to make it yourself. Not only is it easy to whip up, but you can customize it exactly to your liking. For example, you can make it as spicy or mild as you like by controlling the amount of seasoning in the recipe. There are also different variations of the sauce, as the ingredient list varies a bit depending on where you find it. Our recipe for Alabama white sauce, for instance, only calls for mayo, cayenne, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and salt and pepper. Once you decide on ingredients, all you have to do is combine them. Then, either serve the sauce immediately or keep it in the fridge until you need it.