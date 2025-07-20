The Unique BBQ Sauce You Should Be Using On Your Chicken Wings

If you've ever made a chicken wings recipe at home, then you probably paired those wings with a traditional barbecue sauce, or maybe even buffalo sauce. But if you're looking to switch up your next batch of homemade wings, then you should know about this unique condiment that you may have never heard of: Alabama white sauce.

Unlike a typical barbecue sauce, the main ingredient in Alabama white sauce is mayonnaise. It also contains ingredients such as apple cider vinegar or lemon juice for acidity, Worcestershire sauce for a burst of umami, and hot sauce or cayenne pepper for a bit of heat. Additionally, it typically contains spices such as garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper.

Overall, it's a savory, tangy, creamy condiment that we think you should add to your list of go-to sauces. It's usually served with smoked chicken, but it goes well with just about any meat, including fried, grilled, or baked chicken wings — just use it as you would any other sauce. Not only will it give your wings a new and exciting taste, but it also gives them a unique-looking white hue that's sure to draw attention from your dinner guests (who will no doubt fall in love with the flavor, too).