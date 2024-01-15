Easily Serve Sushi To A Crowd With A Temaki-Inspired Board

If you've ever attempted to roll your own sushi, you know it requires a pinch of practice and a shake of patience. Sushi lovers would argue it's worth the effort, but few would say it's easy to master. Whether you're tackling sushi rolls, also known as maki, which feature seaweed stuffed with rice and other ingredients, or uramaki, another common type of sushi where rice is pressed around a roll of seaweed and fillings, the technique is a form of art.

If you're looking for an entry-level version of sushi making, look to temaki, a fast and easy way to enjoy the same fresh ingredients found in other forms of sushi without the hassle of bamboo mats and concerns over the roll holding together. Temaki is a hand-rolled sushi made by layering fillings on a nori sheet and then rolling it into a cone. The idea is simple — lay out the ingredients and let guests build their own dinner. It's a casual form of sushi often served at home in Japan, and it's easy to adapt to a crowd.