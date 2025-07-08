This Aldi Bread May Be Healthy But It Ranked The Worst In Our Taste Test

Because of its affordable pricing and variety of products, Aldi is many people's go-to grocery store. It has all of the kitchen staples that you need, including multiple options of bread loaves for your everyday needs. But not all of the bread options at Aldi are created equal — and some of them are not worth buying. So, we tasted and ranked six Aldi breads from worst to best. Our least favorite? The Simply Nature Thin-Sliced Seedtastic Bread.

To create this ranking, our tester considered taste, texture, appearance, and smell after toasting each bread; each bread option was tasted with and without a bit of butter. The Simply Nature Thin-Sliced Seedtastic Bread is definitely intended to be a healthy option — and the tester noted that it certainly fits this criteria thanks to the fiber, whole grains, and protein, as well as the fact that each slice is only 70 calories. However, the taste was a bit too bland; the addition of butter helped a bit, but not significantly enough to make a major difference. The tester also had an issue with the crust, which had a "slightly off taste that was almost artificial" and a "strange" texture — despite the fact that the interior texture was the right balance of crunchy and soft.

There was nothing about this bread that was good enough to make it a repeat buy. However, not all Simple Nature bread is bad — the Thin-Sliced Graintastic Bread placed much higher on the list at number two — so we would definitely suggest you choose the Graintastic over the Seedtastic.