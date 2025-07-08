This Aldi Bread May Be Healthy But It Ranked The Worst In Our Taste Test
Because of its affordable pricing and variety of products, Aldi is many people's go-to grocery store. It has all of the kitchen staples that you need, including multiple options of bread loaves for your everyday needs. But not all of the bread options at Aldi are created equal — and some of them are not worth buying. So, we tasted and ranked six Aldi breads from worst to best. Our least favorite? The Simply Nature Thin-Sliced Seedtastic Bread.
To create this ranking, our tester considered taste, texture, appearance, and smell after toasting each bread; each bread option was tasted with and without a bit of butter. The Simply Nature Thin-Sliced Seedtastic Bread is definitely intended to be a healthy option — and the tester noted that it certainly fits this criteria thanks to the fiber, whole grains, and protein, as well as the fact that each slice is only 70 calories. However, the taste was a bit too bland; the addition of butter helped a bit, but not significantly enough to make a major difference. The tester also had an issue with the crust, which had a "slightly off taste that was almost artificial" and a "strange" texture — despite the fact that the interior texture was the right balance of crunchy and soft.
There was nothing about this bread that was good enough to make it a repeat buy. However, not all Simple Nature bread is bad — the Thin-Sliced Graintastic Bread placed much higher on the list at number two — so we would definitely suggest you choose the Graintastic over the Seedtastic.
Some Aldi fans actually like the Seedtastic bread
While Simply Nature's Thin-Sliced Seedtastic Bread was certainly not our favorite — rather, our least favorite — of all of the Aldi breads, some shoppers disagree. In one Reddit thread discussing the quality of Aldi's breads, a user suggested Seedtastic, calling it Aldi's version of Dave's Killer Bread. They added, "[I] especially [like] the seed one. Pricier than their other bread, but it's high quality." In response, another user noted that it's their favorite. In a different thread, one user gave the Seedtastic bread a "thumbs up," noting that they like that it's hearty and only 70 calories.
However, not all Aldi fans are as enthusiastic about the product. Many commenters have pointed out that it's just not as good as Dave's Killer Bread, so they'd rather just buy that — and, if you agree, first check out our ranking of nine Dave's Killer Bread varieties. Others agree with us that the Graintastic variety of the Aldi bread is the superior option. One user wrote, "the thin sliced [Graintastic] is wonderful, especially toasted with some of the Aldi brand Irish butter!!!"
Because some Aldi fans like the bread, you'll just have to see for yourself if you agree that the Simply Nature Thin-Sliced Seedtastic Bread should be placed last in our ranking. And be sure to buy the Graintastic variation as well since plenty of Aldi shoppers agree with us that it's the better loaf. And once you find your favorite Aldi bread, be sure to try this simple trick that will give you the best toast ever: Buttering the bread before toasting.