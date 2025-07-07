The Easy Frozen Protein Your Casseroles Need

Looking for an easy dinner that can be pulled together with a few ingredients that everyone will eat? A casserole rises high on the list, but add the magic of frozen chicken nuggets, and it leapfrogs to the top. Chicken nuggets are beloved by young and old, and while they are not the first protein that comes to mind when making this dish, if you have a bag in your freezer, they are a genius ingredient for your next casserole.

To transform your chicken parmesan into a low-lift casserole with a big taste or if you want to whip up a quick version of a favorite chicken and waffles breakfast casserole, using pre-cooked, boneless, breaded chicken nuggets can be a game changer. Depending on how you incorporate them into your recipe can determine if you want to start with frozen or baked. If you are using them as the base layer of your casserole and want them really crispy, or it's a casserole with a short cooking time, you may want to bake your favorite brand of these mini chicken pieces per the directions first. Additionally, if you bake or even parbake them, it will make it easier to cut them up if you want smaller pieces sprinkled throughout your dish.