The Vegan Hot Dog Brand That Failed Our Taste Test Has Been Around Since The '80s

Vegan hot dog packages Melis Amber/Daily Meal

Some brands just need more time to figure it out. Others have had over four decades — and still miss the mark. That's what made Tofutown's showing in Daily Meal's vegan hot dog taste test especially baffling. The brand, which launched its Viana line of plant-based sausages and meat alternatives over 20 years ago, landed dead last in a ranking of eight major contenders. And not by a close margin.

Daily Meal's panel judged the franks based on texture, taste, price, and availability. But for Viana, the tasting stopped early — literally. "We couldn't even bear to move these past the mustard round," the review stated. Instead of a smoky snap or satisfying bite, testers got something closer to soft, warm tofu shaped into a hot dog mold. The ingredient list — featuring bell pepper, tomato paste, and an oddly sweet profile — did little to rescue it. Even the visual comparison felt off: "Basically looks like smoked, baked tofu," one note read. It is nowhere near being one of the best plant-based sausage links — though with stats like 140 calories and 15 grams of protein per dog, it almost fools you into thinking it might be.

It's not often a product feels this out of sync with the category it helped pioneer. Tofutown has been in the tofu game since 1981, when it began as a German tofu collective operating out of a butcher shop. Decades of experience should've been their edge. Instead, they turned out a frankfurter that didn't even make it through the condiments.

When history isn't enough to save the bite

Tofutown hot dog and packaging Melis Amber/Daily Meal

Tofutown didn't pop up overnight. Its roots trace back to the early 1980s, when it was founded as part of a tofu collective in Germany — long before oat milk was cool and long before "plant-based" was a buzzword. The company officially launched its Viana Naturkost GmbH brand in 1988, producing tofu products out of a former butcher shop in Cologne. And by the early 2000s, the company rebranded as Tofutown and ramped up production of its soy-based sausages, burgers, and meatless goulash — exporting across Europe and eventually to the U.S.

The company leans heavily into its ethical branding, emphasizing organic ingredients, recyclable packaging, and sustainable sourcing — like Austrian-grown soybeans and a commitment to minimizing transport distance. But all that intention doesn't change what lands on the plate. Its Viana franks may be organic, and though they're vegan, they're not gluten-free hot dogs — which only narrows the appeal further.

At the end of the day, mission alone doesn't save a sausage. If your hot dog crumbles, lacks smokiness, and leaves people pushing their plates away, you might as well make yourself a carrot dog — they are the vegan hot dog substitute you've been waiting for after all. Tofutown's decades of tofu expertise may be admirable, but after 40 years, it's fair to ask: how did it go so wrong?

