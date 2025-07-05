The Vegan Hot Dog Brand That Failed Our Taste Test Has Been Around Since The '80s

Some brands just need more time to figure it out. Others have had over four decades — and still miss the mark. That's what made Tofutown's showing in Daily Meal's vegan hot dog taste test especially baffling. The brand, which launched its Viana line of plant-based sausages and meat alternatives over 20 years ago, landed dead last in a ranking of eight major contenders. And not by a close margin.

Daily Meal's panel judged the franks based on texture, taste, price, and availability. But for Viana, the tasting stopped early — literally. "We couldn't even bear to move these past the mustard round," the review stated. Instead of a smoky snap or satisfying bite, testers got something closer to soft, warm tofu shaped into a hot dog mold. The ingredient list — featuring bell pepper, tomato paste, and an oddly sweet profile — did little to rescue it. Even the visual comparison felt off: "Basically looks like smoked, baked tofu," one note read. It is nowhere near being one of the best plant-based sausage links — though with stats like 140 calories and 15 grams of protein per dog, it almost fools you into thinking it might be.

It's not often a product feels this out of sync with the category it helped pioneer. Tofutown has been in the tofu game since 1981, when it began as a German tofu collective operating out of a butcher shop. Decades of experience should've been their edge. Instead, they turned out a frankfurter that didn't even make it through the condiments.