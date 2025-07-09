You Can Still Dine At The Iconic Mystic Pizza Restaurant In Connecticut, As Seen In The Julia Roberts Film
Getting a spot on the silver screen is a recipe for success when it comes to gaining recognition as a foodie town in the U.S. For Mystic Pizza, located in the town of Mystic, Connecticut, the blockbuster movie by the same name starring Julia Roberts made this pizzeria famous. Mystic Pizza opened its doors in 1973 and quickly became known for its secret sauce recipe. Today, people still flock to the town to experience the "slice of heaven" screenwriter Amy Jones brought to life in the late 1980s. In fact, this pizza joint became so popular, people would queue up and form a long line on the sidewalk just to say they went.
But what might surprise you is the fact that the Mystic Pizza scenes from the movie were not filmed at the restaurant. Alas, the magic of a Hollywood set can transport you just about anywhere. But after the movie made it such a go-to pizza destination, the owners redecorated the interior of Mystic Pizza so it looked just like it did in the movie. It also expanded. There are two locations, and if you can't get away to this top fall spot in Connecticut, you might be able to find its pizza in the frozen food section of your favorite grocery store.
Order the House Special
What makes Mystic Pizza worth the stop? In the movie, it was all about a mystery spice blend added to the sauce that had a food critic salivating. In real life, while Hollywood's golden touch has made it a favorite tourist spot, it's still the pizza that keeps the lines forming. The house special — which features the secret sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, meatball, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms — remains the most popular pie.
But don't limit yourself. The buffalo chicken pizza gets high marks on Yelp and the BBQ chicken pizza is not far behind. You can also order up a classic cheese or pepperoni pie if you are traveling with the kiddos and want to keep things simple. But make certain you have your wallet or your electronic pay app on your phone, because a large House Special pizza will set you back $36. If you have a hankering for Mystic Pizza, it is best to visit this pizzeria in the fall when the summer crowds have dispersed.