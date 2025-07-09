You Can Still Dine At The Iconic Mystic Pizza Restaurant In Connecticut, As Seen In The Julia Roberts Film

Getting a spot on the silver screen is a recipe for success when it comes to gaining recognition as a foodie town in the U.S. For Mystic Pizza, located in the town of Mystic, Connecticut, the blockbuster movie by the same name starring Julia Roberts made this pizzeria famous. Mystic Pizza opened its doors in 1973 and quickly became known for its secret sauce recipe. Today, people still flock to the town to experience the "slice of heaven" screenwriter Amy Jones brought to life in the late 1980s. In fact, this pizza joint became so popular, people would queue up and form a long line on the sidewalk just to say they went.

But what might surprise you is the fact that the Mystic Pizza scenes from the movie were not filmed at the restaurant. Alas, the magic of a Hollywood set can transport you just about anywhere. But after the movie made it such a go-to pizza destination, the owners redecorated the interior of Mystic Pizza so it looked just like it did in the movie. It also expanded. There are two locations, and if you can't get away to this top fall spot in Connecticut, you might be able to find its pizza in the frozen food section of your favorite grocery store.