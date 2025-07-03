The Sneaky Psychology Behind Restaurant Menu Designs
Every aspect of running a restaurant is a science. From seating layouts to the food itself, there's no part of a restaurant that isn't deeply thought out. While the menu is something that a guest may not think much of, it's one of the most important parts of the business that needs the most attention. It's the only way for customers to find what they want to eat, and restaurants can use it to influence how much money patrons spend.
It's been studied that various colors can impact your appetite and overall mood when dining. Green leads people to feel like food is fresh and healthy, while orange tends to make people feel hungrier. Blue isn't a natural color in many foods, so it's often thought to decrease people's appetite.
Even the text on the menu can impact how much people are willing to pay. Some menus don't have a dollar sign next to their prices because it's thought to reduce the emphasis on how much is being spent. Product descriptions can be manipulated to make consumers feel like they're getting something high-end or fill them with a sense of comfort. Saying things like "homemade" or "fresh caught" will make people feel like they're getting a better product, even if they know that the dish was made in the restaurant and not somebody's actual home.
How to properly navigate a restaurant menu
Knowing that menus use sneaky tactics is the first step in avoiding the traps within them. A Gallup poll found that people spend an average of 109 seconds browsing a menu, so take your time. When you look at a menu, odds are your eye will immediately look to the center of the page, so that's where restaurateurs put the dishes they want you to purchase. Other than the center, the more profitable dishes may be placed at the top and bottom of a list, so it's either the first or last thing your eye notices.
Pay close attention to where product descriptions have been overly fluffed and correlate that with the prices listed. The restaurant will speak more highly of the dishes they want people to spend money on, so consumers feel the decision is justified. Also, note that just because a dish is expensive or a specialty, it doesn't mean that you're getting a large portion for the price. The restaurant may be charging more for a steak because it's a fancy cut of meat, but it's not profitable to give you too much at once.
Note the pricing of different items relative to their spot on the menu. Many menus will employ a "decoy" item, which is priced higher so that other dishes around it feel more affordable. That, or they'll frame certain items – either figuratively or literally — to make them seem like they're a better choice, when in reality, it's likely because those items have higher profit margins. While it may not seem like there's a wrong way to read a menu, there's more to look out for than you might've expected.