The Sneaky Psychology Behind Restaurant Menu Designs

Every aspect of running a restaurant is a science. From seating layouts to the food itself, there's no part of a restaurant that isn't deeply thought out. While the menu is something that a guest may not think much of, it's one of the most important parts of the business that needs the most attention. It's the only way for customers to find what they want to eat, and restaurants can use it to influence how much money patrons spend.

It's been studied that various colors can impact your appetite and overall mood when dining. Green leads people to feel like food is fresh and healthy, while orange tends to make people feel hungrier. Blue isn't a natural color in many foods, so it's often thought to decrease people's appetite.

Even the text on the menu can impact how much people are willing to pay. Some menus don't have a dollar sign next to their prices because it's thought to reduce the emphasis on how much is being spent. Product descriptions can be manipulated to make consumers feel like they're getting something high-end or fill them with a sense of comfort. Saying things like "homemade" or "fresh caught" will make people feel like they're getting a better product, even if they know that the dish was made in the restaurant and not somebody's actual home.