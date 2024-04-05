Why Some Menus Don't Include The Dollar Sign Next To The Prices

Have you ever noticed that some restaurant menus are missing the dollar sign next to the prices? That's not just a design choice or a typo; there's a psychological effect behind the decision. The absence of the dollar sign is a subtle tactic employed by restaurants to encourage customers to spend more. When prices are presented without a currency symbol — for example, 20 instead of $20 — it minimizes the association with money, making the numbers seem less significant and reducing the perceived cost.

This phenomenon is scientifically proven, too. A team of researchers at Cornell University studied the effects of restaurant menu dollar signs on patrons and found that the currency sign reminded diners of the "pain of paying." Without the visual reminder, diners are more likely to lead with their appetites. In the study, diners spent an average of $5.55 more at restaurants that did not list their menu prices with a dollar sign.

The same study also tested the difference in spending behaviors when confronted with numeral price formats versus scripted prices (20 or $20 versus "twenty dollars"). The team found that menus with scripted prices resulted in less spending than the numeral price formats, although it's unclear why. The moral of the story for restaurant owners: Using numerals without currency symbols yields the most spending per patron.