The Biggest Differences Between McDonald's And Wendy's Burger Patties

Although it may seem like fast food restaurants all look and feel the same, there are some notable differences, especially when it comes to their burgers. For argument's sake, let's take the patties from McDonald's and Wendy's. Aside from their shape, the biggest difference is that most of McDonald's patties arrive at franchises frozen, while Wendy's are always fresh.

McDonald's was founded by the McDonald brothers Richard and Maurice in 1940, over a quarter of a century earlier than Wendy's, which was opened in 1969 by owner Dave Thomas. Each of the fast food giant founders began their journey with a different vision in mind. The McDonald brothers wanted to sell burgers as quickly and inexpensively as possible, whereas Thomas sought to offer people fresh food with quality ingredients served by friendly people. It's reasonable to assume that their individual intentions are what shaped the burgers we know and love today.