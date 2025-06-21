Bruce Willis Thinks This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Cheesesteaks Ever

Renowned worldwide for his portrayal of John McClane in the blockbuster "Die Hard" series, Bruce Willis has built a career playing characters who are gritty, resourceful, and reluctantly heroic. Despite the sardonic, tough-guy persona he embodies in many of his films, Willis has developed a close bond with the city of Penns Grove, New Jersey, where he attended high school. In addition to donating his family home to Habitat for Humanity and being inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, the former actor has declared his love for Roman Pantry, a beloved South Jersey spot that he has praised for serving "the best cheesesteaks on the planet," according to the restaurant's website.

Although cheesesteaks are an iconic Philadelphia sandwich, Penns Grove, New Jersey is just 30 miles away. Located near the corner of Golfwood Avenue and Harding Highway, Roman Pantry offers several cheesesteaks, from a regular Philly cheesesteak with sweet peppers and Cheese Whiz (instead of provolone, the cheese that typically goes on a classic Philly cheesesteak) to a spicy Buffalo chicken version topped with hot sauce and American cheese. And in case you're questioning Willis' taste, Anthony Bourdain's favorite cheesesteak wasn't in Philly, either — the chef and television celebrity also professed a love for New Jersey cheesesteaks.