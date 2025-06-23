The Restaurant In Staten Island That Brings Grandma's Home-Cooked Meals To Diners - With A Twist

Describing a meal as worthy of praise often comes down to the feeling it evokes — like the warmth and comfort of something your grandma might have made. There's a special kind of joy in food that stirs up memories of family gatherings and home kitchens. At Enoteca Maria in Staten Island, restaurateur Joe Scaravella has embraced that sense of nostalgia by bringing in grandmothers from around the globe to cook their cherished, traditional dishes for diners.

Scaravella — a Brooklyn native — got the idea to open his unique restaurant after the tragic loss of his grandmother, mother, and sister within a short time span. Moving from Brooklyn to another of New York City's five boroughs, Staten Island, to live on the waterfront, the idea came to him as an homage to these important women in his life whom he'd lost.

In March 2007 Enoteca Maria, named after his mother, opened its doors with a kitchen headed up by actual grandmothers, sharing their recipes for an authentic "tastes like homemade" experience. Although Scaravella's innovative project began with solely Italian grandmothers, in 2015 he expanded the concept to invite grandmothers from all over the globe to come cook (or any women over the age of 50 regardless of whether they had grandchildren). The criteria? They must have been born in the country of their cuisine, have signature recipes, and of course, be fantastic cooks. Instead of attempting to garner long lost cooking tips, hacks and tricks your grandma knew, diners enjoy made-from-the-heart meals at Enoteca Maria for its "Nonnas of the World" experience, which Scaravella has often said is more of a cultural exchange than a restaurant.