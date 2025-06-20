With Just 3 Ingredients You Can Turn Store-Bought Cake Mix Into A Brand New Dessert

Boxed cake mixes can actually make more than just cake — in fact, you can use one to make an entirely different dessert. The dessert in question? Fruit cobbler. Typically, cobblers — such as our old-fashioned peach cobbler — are made with flour, sugar, baking powder, and more to create the biscuit-like topping that bakes over the sweet fruit filling. In this version, the cake mix takes care of all those ingredients, and when combined with butter, it forms a topping that's pretty close to the real thing. In other words, this version is everything that you love about cobbler, but without as much work.

All you need is one box of yellow or white cake mix, ½ cup of butter, and about 30 ounces of canned peaches or pears (which could be two small cans or one large). Or, if you want to make an apple cobbler, then the best method is to use apple pie filling since apples aren't typically sold in cans.

Everything comes together directly in the pan (a rectangular casserole dish about 9 by 13 inches). And just like with a dump cake, all you have to do is dump the fruit filling in the baking dish, top with the cake mix so it's uniformly covering all the fruit, then pour the melted butter evenly around the whole thing — no need to stir at all. Pop it in the oven for about 40 to 50 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit — or until it appears crispy and golden brown and the fruit is bubbling. You can store any leftovers in a covered container or dish in the fridge for up to four days and in the freezer for up to three months.