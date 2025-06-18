The Haunted Old-School Milwaukee Bar Once Frequented By Jeffrey Dahmer
While most bars become the talk of the town by mixing up creative and refreshing cocktails that hit the right note, an old-school bar in the Milwaukee Walker's Point neighborhood has made headlines for a far darker reason. Ever since the Netflix series "Dahmer" dropped in 2022, Shaker's Cigar Bar has become a particular point of curiosity.
Yes, that Jeffrey Dahmer, the notorious serial killer who was also known as the Milwaukee cannibal murderer. Dahmer reportedly met a few of his victims at Shaker's. The bar now runs a tour that takes visitors through the same routes frequented by Dahmer in the neighborhood, too; it's called the Cream City Cannibal Tour.
But Shaker's Cigar Bar was shrouded in a web of dark history even before Dahmer. The place often ranks among the five most haunted bars in America. The structure was originally constructed in 1894 to serve as a barrel-making facility for Schlitz Brewing, which was once the largest beer producer in the world. According to local lore, it was reportedly built over a cemetery and was later bought by Al Capone. The infamous gangster turned it into a speakeasy as well as the secret hideout of the Capone brothers. The old-school bar is dark, creepy, and evidently morbid. So, if you're on the lookout for the perfect place to sip on your next memorable Halloween drink, you know where to swing by.
How did the bar become one of the most haunted?
Al Capone took over the establishment during the Prohibition era — in 1924 — according to the bar's owner, Bob Weiss. Back then, the building wasn't just a speakeasy but also doubled as a brothel. Yet, its dark past — which is marred by illegal dealings, debauchery, and connections to Dahmer — isn't the only reason it's believed to be spooky. There have been several reports of paranormal sightings, frequent enough to land the place a feature on the Netflix show "Dark Tourist."
One of its eeriest tales is that of Molly Brennan, a woman who worked there and vanished without a trace. Some believe that her spirit still lingers. That part of the building is now an Airbnb rental, and yes, the listing warns guests about a possible ghostly roommate. Then there's Elizabeth, a little girl whose laughter and quick footsteps have been heard echoing through the women's bathroom. It is said that Elizabeth died on the land before the building was constructed, and her soul remains on its premises.
If you're curious to meet some of the ghosts of this old-school haunt, guided tours are organized around the building every week. You can enjoy these tours while sipping on Shaker's Ghost Ale, the establishment's house beer, or its signature cocktail, Death in the Absinthe, to add to the mood. The venue also serves some Prohibition-era cocktails that'll take you back to days gone by — and perhaps to people from those days who may not be gone yet.