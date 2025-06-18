The Haunted Old-School Milwaukee Bar Once Frequented By Jeffrey Dahmer

While most bars become the talk of the town by mixing up creative and refreshing cocktails that hit the right note, an old-school bar in the Milwaukee Walker's Point neighborhood has made headlines for a far darker reason. Ever since the Netflix series "Dahmer" dropped in 2022, Shaker's Cigar Bar has become a particular point of curiosity.

Yes, that Jeffrey Dahmer, the notorious serial killer who was also known as the Milwaukee cannibal murderer. Dahmer reportedly met a few of his victims at Shaker's. The bar now runs a tour that takes visitors through the same routes frequented by Dahmer in the neighborhood, too; it's called the Cream City Cannibal Tour.

But Shaker's Cigar Bar was shrouded in a web of dark history even before Dahmer. The place often ranks among the five most haunted bars in America. The structure was originally constructed in 1894 to serve as a barrel-making facility for Schlitz Brewing, which was once the largest beer producer in the world. According to local lore, it was reportedly built over a cemetery and was later bought by Al Capone. The infamous gangster turned it into a speakeasy as well as the secret hideout of the Capone brothers. The old-school bar is dark, creepy, and evidently morbid. So, if you're on the lookout for the perfect place to sip on your next memorable Halloween drink, you know where to swing by.