TikTok's ''Monster Mash'' Mimosas Make A Memorable Halloween Drink

When it comes to choosing which American holiday touts the most festive food, drinks, and décor, for many Halloween lovers, there is no contest with the October 31st celebration. Next to decorating your front porch with skeletons and passing out candy to pint-sized princesses, pirates, and tigers, many of us also enjoy celebrating the spooky holiday with our friends. This year, for any hauntingly fun parties, besides learning to serve a Halloween pumpkin snack board like a pro, you might also enjoy making a new fun, seasonally appropriate cocktail.

Thanks to TikTok, Americans have been graced with worldwide inspiration in every facet of life, especially in food and drink. Sure enough, a simple search for "Halloween cocktails" on the popular video-based app produces countless suggestions. Yet, if you're after an eye-popping adult beverage that can be enjoyed both day and night — one that doesn't require too many ingredients or additional prep work, "Monster Mash" mimosas may be the perfect drink for you and your friends. What makes these colorful beverages so alluring is the enhancement of edible glitter, not to mention the neon green color made possible by melon liquor. The best part about this festive cocktail? With just a few ingredients, you can create one Halloween-inspired drink so bold and fun that nearly everyone who loves Halloween just as much as you do is sure to be impressed.