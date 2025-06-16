The Popular Drink Brand Full House Actress Candace Cameron Bure Thinks Is 'Cursed'
"Full House" and "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure recently made headlines with her self-titled podcast, where she said that she avoids horror movies at home because, as she suggested, they could be demonic portals. But Bure's revelation didn't stop at scary movies; she also raised similar concerns about the popular canned water brand Liquid Death.
Continuing the conversation about the dangers of horror cinema, Bure recalled an earlier comment from her guest, Texan pastor Jonathan Pokluda. She noted that he "posted something a while back about Liquid Death. And [Podluka was] like, 'so do you want to buy a product that is literally being cursed as it's going out into distribution?'"
Canned water being cursed as it rolls down a corporate assembly line might seem like a far-fetched idea. But demon-infused cans have actually been featured in Liquid Death's marketing, which sometimes hinges on themes of the underworld, like Satan and demons. Most people see these as light-hearted jokes, but some take them much more seriously.
'Each can is about to be infused with real demons'
That quote comes from a Liquid Death commercial that begins with the question: "Have you ever heard of a real witch summoning demons and trapping them inside cans of water?" The ad, which may have helped lead to Bure's concerns, takes the tone of an investigative journalism exposé revealing a witch's summoning process. (The ad also offers $1 coupons for exorcisms.)
Edgy marketing that plays on its name is a key part of how Liquid Death became a mainstream success. But with this marketing strategy comes the likelihood of protest from religious groups, which can in turn increase brand awareness. And Bure is far from the first person to raise religious objections about Liquid Death or other mass-market beverages.
In 2012, Catholics in Poland called for boycotts against an energy drink literally named Demon, claiming that it could destroy human souls. Starbucks was a focal point of the so-called War on Christmas for years, with evangelical groups complaining that its red holiday cups were an affront to Christianity. But as far as Liquid Death goes, there's no evidence that every can is actually cursed (shocking, we know).