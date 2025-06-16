The Popular Drink Brand Full House Actress Candace Cameron Bure Thinks Is 'Cursed'

"Full House" and "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure recently made headlines with her self-titled podcast, where she said that she avoids horror movies at home because, as she suggested, they could be demonic portals. But Bure's revelation didn't stop at scary movies; she also raised similar concerns about the popular canned water brand Liquid Death.

Continuing the conversation about the dangers of horror cinema, Bure recalled an earlier comment from her guest, Texan pastor Jonathan Pokluda. She noted that he "posted something a while back about Liquid Death. And [Podluka was] like, 'so do you want to buy a product that is literally being cursed as it's going out into distribution?'"

Canned water being cursed as it rolls down a corporate assembly line might seem like a far-fetched idea. But demon-infused cans have actually been featured in Liquid Death's marketing, which sometimes hinges on themes of the underworld, like Satan and demons. Most people see these as light-hearted jokes, but some take them much more seriously.