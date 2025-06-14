How To Make Juicy Burgers For A Crowd Without Turning On The Grill

Warm weather and sunshine are the perfect opportunity to fire up the grill and make a batch of burgers for your friends, but grilling isn't the best option for everyone. Sometimes it gets too hot to stand over the flames outdoors, it can also limit the number of burgers you can make in one round, and cooking them just right is tricky if you're not experienced. Luckily, if you've got an oven, then simple and juicy burgers for a crowd are only a few steps away.

Using the oven may not be the first method you think of when wanting to avoid the grill and still cook for a group of friends and family. But many restaurants find this technique perfect for making burgers. It's also much more hands-off because you don't need to touch the burgers until you flip them halfway through cooking.

Just preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper, and season up some 4- to 6-ounce, 1-inch thick ground beef patties. After that, simply make a dimple in the top of your patties to prevent them puffing up into a pillow while they cook. Then place the tray on the middle rack of the oven and leave it for 20 minutes — flipping just once, halfway through. This should yield well-done burgers with an internal temp of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, but you can cook them for a shorter time if you want them medium or medium-rare.