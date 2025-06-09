Where Trader Joe's Tzatziki Fell In Our Ranking

If you're a fan of Mediterranean food, then you probably know about the joy of tzatziki, the delicious dip typically made with Greek yogurt, chopped cucumber, dill, garlic, and olive oil. While you could make tzatziki at home, there are also pre-made options available for purchase at the grocery store. However, certain store-bought versions of this dip are better than others. If you're a Trader Joe's shopper, then you know that it has its own tzatziki — but how does it compare to other brands? Daily Meal tried seven tzatziki brands to find the best one — and sadly, Trader Joe's was not it. In fact, our taste testers placed Trader Joe's tzatziki last in the ranking.

The tester based the ranking of the dips mostly on taste, looking for a "balanced profile." With all that in mind, Trader Joe's tzatziki tasted primarily of garlic and mint, the latter of which is used in some recipes, but should not be the most prominent flavor. The tester noted that if you like the taste of classic tzatziki (which likely doesn't include mint), then you won't like this version sold by the popular specialty grocer.

There are a lot of social media users who agree that Trader Joe's tzatziki is overall lacking, with one Reddit commenter calling it "bland and disappointing." Meanwhile, multiple other Redditors complained that the cucumber pieces are just too big. One fan even said that they "blend it down and put it back in the container" to get the consistency that they want, which is more effort than should be required just to make your store-bought dip worth while.