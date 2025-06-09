President Harry Truman's Favorite Dessert Hails From His Home State Of Missouri

U.S. Presidents may have a lot on their plate, but they always have room for dessert. It may not be the first thing you think of, but Presidents have favorite foods and sweet tooths, too. Ronald Reagan was partial to ice cream; George Washington enjoyed a slice of cherry pie; and Harry Truman's favorite sweet treat hailed from his home state of Missouri. Truman's go-to dessert was Ozark pudding — however, before you start getting visions of a smooth, creamy dessert, just know that calling this sweet a "pudding" is a little misleading.

Ozark pudding is a sort of cobbler-meets-pecan-pie with hints of fruitcake and a touch of sticky custard. It has a crispy top and a gooey, chewy custard interior that's chock-full of apples, cinnamon, and walnuts. It's served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and it has a subtle caramel flavor. Overall, it's simply rich and delicious. It's also no White House kitchen secret that Bess Truman frequently made Ozark pudding for President Truman.