Don't Miss Out On The Tropical Trader Joe's Chicken Product We Ranked The Best

If you're someone who loves both Trader Joe's and chicken, then you know the store has a plethora of chicken products to choose from. However, not all TJ's chicken products are created equal, so we tasted and ranked 14 Trader Joe's chicken products. We tried some tasty products, such as the green chile chicken bowl and the butter chicken with basmati rice, but one item proved to be the very best: Trader Joe's Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs.

Our tester ranked all of these items based on a few factors: Flavor, value, and ease of preparation. Additionally, there were too many chicken items to test everything, so the tester had to choose a variety of appetizers, meals, and snacks. The goal was to find the best products that consumers would want to purchase again. All of that being said, the pineapple teriyaki chicken meatballs made an impeccable impression.

After being easily prepared in the air fryer, the meatballs were crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside with a flavor that they described as a mix of "sweet pineapple and savory umami" with "a subtle kick from ginger and garlic." As for the price, you get 20 "small-yet-mighty" meatballs for less than five bucks. And Trader Joe's fans on Reddit couldn't agree more. One user called them "amazing," while another user noted that "even my picky 11 year old cleared his plate."