Don't Miss Out On The Tropical Trader Joe's Chicken Product We Ranked The Best
If you're someone who loves both Trader Joe's and chicken, then you know the store has a plethora of chicken products to choose from. However, not all TJ's chicken products are created equal, so we tasted and ranked 14 Trader Joe's chicken products. We tried some tasty products, such as the green chile chicken bowl and the butter chicken with basmati rice, but one item proved to be the very best: Trader Joe's Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs.
Our tester ranked all of these items based on a few factors: Flavor, value, and ease of preparation. Additionally, there were too many chicken items to test everything, so the tester had to choose a variety of appetizers, meals, and snacks. The goal was to find the best products that consumers would want to purchase again. All of that being said, the pineapple teriyaki chicken meatballs made an impeccable impression.
After being easily prepared in the air fryer, the meatballs were crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside with a flavor that they described as a mix of "sweet pineapple and savory umami" with "a subtle kick from ginger and garlic." As for the price, you get 20 "small-yet-mighty" meatballs for less than five bucks. And Trader Joe's fans on Reddit couldn't agree more. One user called them "amazing," while another user noted that "even my picky 11 year old cleared his plate."
Meal ideas for Trader Joe's pineapple teriyaki chicken meatballs
Our tester noted that one of the best elements of the pineapple teriyaki chicken meatballs from Trader Joe's is their versatility — they can be used for dishes such as pasta, meatball subs, salads, or rice bowls. To start, try serving these meatballs over rice, paired with your favorite veggies and a delicious sauce. Our adaptable stir-fry sauce would work well or, of course, you can't go wrong with teriyaki sauce itself. Or, try tossing them into our soba noodles with steamed vegetables recipe to add extra flavor and protein.
One Reddit user suggests adding the meatballs to TJ's Sweet Chili Mango Complete Salad Kit, writing, "I add rice too, to make it more like a 'bowl,' and it's sooooo good." Another user wrote, "We just had these for dinner, with rigatoni and spinach tossed in the lemon pesto sauce — I was worried [it'd] be too sweet but it was so good!!" Meanwhile, one user made meatball flatbreads, writing, "Air fried the meatballs, tossed in a little bit of bbq sauce, added provolone and sweet relish to the flatbread and toasted it for a few minutes."
The meatballs also make for a great appetizer — along with teriyaki sauce, you can also pair these with a sweet chili sauce or, for something more on the savory side, peanut sauce. These tasty bites are guaranteed to keep company happy until the main meal is ready.