The Old School Appetizer You'll Often Find At Kentucky Derby Parties

The Kentucky Derby is about more than just big hats, pastels, pageantry, and classic mint juleps. If you've ever been to a Derby party, you may have dipped a carrot or two into a creamy dip known as "Benedictine." This appetizer uses cream cheese, cucumbers, onions, and spices to create a sumptuous, spreadable mixture. It sounds pretty straightforward, but the secret may be how the cucumbers and onions are used. They are grated and then juiced. The liquid is poured into the mix, giving it a velvety smooth texture with a subtle herby pop for your taste buds.

Some versions of this dip call for a little mayo, others add cayenne pepper or Tabasco sauce to give it a kick. Others mince up the cucumbers and onions for a little added texture and skip the juice altogether. And if you are feeling really festive and a little Southern, you might want to add a couple of drops of traditional green food coloring. The color gives it a bit of a Green Goddess vibe. Benedictine is perfect for dipping crackers, crudités, or chips. You can also use it on a favorite sandwich for an extra layer of deliciousness. A club sandwich or BLT are great choices, or if you are baking salmon with cream cheese, replace the cream cheese with some whipped up Benedectine for extra flavor and moisture.