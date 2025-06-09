The Old School Appetizer You'll Often Find At Kentucky Derby Parties
The Kentucky Derby is about more than just big hats, pastels, pageantry, and classic mint juleps. If you've ever been to a Derby party, you may have dipped a carrot or two into a creamy dip known as "Benedictine." This appetizer uses cream cheese, cucumbers, onions, and spices to create a sumptuous, spreadable mixture. It sounds pretty straightforward, but the secret may be how the cucumbers and onions are used. They are grated and then juiced. The liquid is poured into the mix, giving it a velvety smooth texture with a subtle herby pop for your taste buds.
Some versions of this dip call for a little mayo, others add cayenne pepper or Tabasco sauce to give it a kick. Others mince up the cucumbers and onions for a little added texture and skip the juice altogether. And if you are feeling really festive and a little Southern, you might want to add a couple of drops of traditional green food coloring. The color gives it a bit of a Green Goddess vibe. Benedictine is perfect for dipping crackers, crudités, or chips. You can also use it on a favorite sandwich for an extra layer of deliciousness. A club sandwich or BLT are great choices, or if you are baking salmon with cream cheese, replace the cream cheese with some whipped up Benedectine for extra flavor and moisture.
Benedictine history
Who created this Derby watch party dish must-have? Benedictine dip is the invention of Louisville, Kentucky, born and bred, Jennie Benedict. Benedict hailed from wealth and had a natural love for cooking. Her grandmother fed that passion and had a "playhouse" built for Jennie Benedict to explore her culinary proclivities. Her journey reads a little like Martha Stewart's. Benedict started a catering service that grew into a thriving business and a restaurant, aptly named Jennie Benedict & Co. The delectable meals she would make passed the lips of locals and famous folks like President Theodore Roosevelt and William Taft. And Benedict's "Blue Ribbon Cookbook" is still used today.
Benedictine dip is perfect as is, but it's simple enough to make it your own. Add a little lemon zest or dill — dried or fresh – to punch up and brighten the taste. If you want a healthier version, you can substitute Greek yogurt for cream cheese. Greek yogurt is tangy and thick. It will give you a similar consistency and taste. And if you really want to impress your Kentucky Derby guests, mix your Benedictine dip with your grated egg yolks to create an unforgettable deviled egg.