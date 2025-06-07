Give Old-School Egg Salad A Modern Twist With This Ingredient Addition
Egg salad is a timeless classic that is creamy, comforting, and endlessly versatile. But if your usual version is starting to feel a bit tired, there's an easy way to upgrade this lunchbox staple into something truly crave-worthy: Add smoked salmon. Smoked salmon, with its rich, savory flavor and silky texture, adds a whole new dimension to traditional egg salad. Not only does it boost the protein content, but it also infuses the dish with a satisfying umami depth and a touch of luxury, much like how smoked salmon takes your basic grilled cheese up a notch. It's the kind of twist that turns an everyday sandwich filling into something special.
To create this modern version, begin with your go-to egg salad base: Chopped hard-boiled eggs, a dollop of mayonnaise, a squeeze of Dijon mustard, chopped fresh dill, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Then, fold in thin strips or small flakes of smoked salmon. A bit of lemon juice brightens the flavor, while red onion can add extra zing. If you're feeling adventurous, try one or more of these 14 seasonings that pair well with egg salad, such as curry powder, saffron, and tarragon. The result is creamy, smoky, and a little tangy. It is the kind of combination that makes you wonder why you didn't try it sooner. If you have enough smoked salmon left over, consider making a smoked salmon and cream cheese tart to serve alongside your egg salad.
Smoked salmon tastes good and is good for you
Beyond its tastiness, smoked salmon also offers some nice nutritional benefits. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and brain health, and is an excellent source of protein and B vitamins. Pairing it with eggs, another protein-rich ingredient, makes for a meal that is both satisfying and energizing.
Serve it piled onto toast, tucked into a flaky croissant, or even spooned onto cucumber slices for a light, low-carb option. It's delicious warm or cold, and makes a great addition to a picnic, packed lunch, or lazy weekend breakfast.
This isn't just a recipe tweak — it's a whole new take on egg salad. It respects the simplicity of the original while adding just enough flair to make it feel fresh and exciting. Whether you are a long-time egg salad devotee or someone who has been looking for a reason to revisit it, smoked salmon might just be the ingredient that brings you back.