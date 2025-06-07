Give Old-School Egg Salad A Modern Twist With This Ingredient Addition

Egg salad is a timeless classic that is creamy, comforting, and endlessly versatile. But if your usual version is starting to feel a bit tired, there's an easy way to upgrade this lunchbox staple into something truly crave-worthy: Add smoked salmon. Smoked salmon, with its rich, savory flavor and silky texture, adds a whole new dimension to traditional egg salad. Not only does it boost the protein content, but it also infuses the dish with a satisfying umami depth and a touch of luxury, much like how smoked salmon takes your basic grilled cheese up a notch. It's the kind of twist that turns an everyday sandwich filling into something special.

To create this modern version, begin with your go-to egg salad base: Chopped hard-boiled eggs, a dollop of mayonnaise, a squeeze of Dijon mustard, chopped fresh dill, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Then, fold in thin strips or small flakes of smoked salmon. A bit of lemon juice brightens the flavor, while red onion can add extra zing. If you're feeling adventurous, try one or more of these 14 seasonings that pair well with egg salad, such as curry powder, saffron, and tarragon. The result is creamy, smoky, and a little tangy. It is the kind of combination that makes you wonder why you didn't try it sooner. If you have enough smoked salmon left over, consider making a smoked salmon and cream cheese tart to serve alongside your egg salad.