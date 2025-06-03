Frozen Breakfast Bowls Are The Easy Breakfast Burrito Hack You Need To Try
Who doesn't love a good breakfast burrito? After all, a warm tortilla filled with your favorite breakfast food items is easily one of the best ways to start your day. There's just one problem with breakfast burritos: They can require a good amount of time and effort, so they don't exactly qualify as a quick breakfast you can speedily throw together on a busy morning.
Many people get around this issue by meal prepping a batch of breakfast burritos (such as our weekday-friendly breakfast burritos). However, this approach doesn't work for everybody — maybe you don't love meal prepping or maybe you don't like to eat the same breakfast too many days in a row. If you relate to this, then we have the perfect hack for you: Use frozen breakfast bowls for the filling of a breakfast burrito.
Store-bought breakfast bowls require just a quick pop in the microwave and they're ready to be eaten. With this in mind, to make a quick breakfast burrito, simply start by heating up the bowl. While it's in the microwave, warm the tortilla on the stove. Then, assemble — but not before you read our guide on how to roll the perfect burrito. The result is a super easy and tasty breakfast. It's better than a heated up frozen breakfast burrito because it uses a fresh tortilla and is assembled on the spot, avoiding any sogginess or uneven heating. Trust us, if you like easy-yet-tasty breakfasts, you need to try this hack.
What else to know about the breakfast bowl hack
The key to making the perfect breakfast bowl-stuffed burrito is starting with the right store-bought breakfast bowl. If there's one that you already like, use that. But if you haven't tried any frozen breakfast bowls, then you'll want to find high quality options. When at the grocery store, there are a few details that you can look out for.
The most important thing to check is the ingredient list to see if you recognize (and like) everything listed. For example, Amy's Tofu Scramble has a fairly small, recognizable ingredient list, while Jimmy Dean's Meal Lovers Breakfast Bowl contains ingredients such as "maltodextrin" (a food additive), meaning that it's more processed. It's also a good idea to pay attention to the nutritional content, such as the sodium, saturated fat, and calories to make sure the daily value percentages align with what you're comfortable with for one meal.
Once you've found the right bowl, it's time to make the burrito. But before you do, you may want to keep in mind some quick and easy ways to elevate the meal. For example, add your favorite salsa before rolling up the burrito (but not so much you make it soggy). Try adding grated cheese, sour cream, or homemade avocado crema to take the dish to the next level — or even just some slices of fresh avocado. A simple squeeze of lemon or lime will brighten up the burrito, and, if you like a crunch, throw in some crushed up tortilla chips before rolling it up.