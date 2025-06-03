Frozen Breakfast Bowls Are The Easy Breakfast Burrito Hack You Need To Try

Who doesn't love a good breakfast burrito? After all, a warm tortilla filled with your favorite breakfast food items is easily one of the best ways to start your day. There's just one problem with breakfast burritos: They can require a good amount of time and effort, so they don't exactly qualify as a quick breakfast you can speedily throw together on a busy morning.

Many people get around this issue by meal prepping a batch of breakfast burritos (such as our weekday-friendly breakfast burritos). However, this approach doesn't work for everybody — maybe you don't love meal prepping or maybe you don't like to eat the same breakfast too many days in a row. If you relate to this, then we have the perfect hack for you: Use frozen breakfast bowls for the filling of a breakfast burrito.

Store-bought breakfast bowls require just a quick pop in the microwave and they're ready to be eaten. With this in mind, to make a quick breakfast burrito, simply start by heating up the bowl. While it's in the microwave, warm the tortilla on the stove. Then, assemble — but not before you read our guide on how to roll the perfect burrito. The result is a super easy and tasty breakfast. It's better than a heated up frozen breakfast burrito because it uses a fresh tortilla and is assembled on the spot, avoiding any sogginess or uneven heating. Trust us, if you like easy-yet-tasty breakfasts, you need to try this hack.