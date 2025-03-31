How To Properly Clean Your Dirty Tablecloth (And Deal With Tough Stains)
Tablecloths can add a touch of class to any table setting while protecting the table underneath, but this role makes them notorious stain magnets. Zachary Pozniak, COO of Jeeves, New York's Finest Dry Cleaner, and one of the authors of "The Laundry Book," told Daily Meal the best ways to clean virtually any dirty tablecloth, and it's easier than you might think, at least for your run-of-the-mill food stains.
"Pre-treat each stain as needed, [and] wash as recommended," Pozniak says, though the approach will likely need to be more intensive if your tablecloth is particularly dirty. In that case, Pozniak recommends, "I'd go for hot [water], add some powdered laundry boosters to the drum, use your favorite high-performing detergent, and treat with oxygen bleach after cleaning if the [stains] remain."
Oxygen bleaches like OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover release oxygen when added to water, which helps them lift stains off fabrics without being as harsh as chlorine bleach, and they're generally color-safe. If your tablecloth has strong odors or the stains are particularly tough, Pozinak has one last trick. "A laundry sanitizer or rinse product can also be added into the mix if the items smell or need additional cleaning power," he recommends.
Different tablecloths may require a different approach
While Zachary Pozniak's advice is great for your average filthy tablecloth, he warns that not all tablecloths wash the same. "Keep the water temperature low for darker or colored items to prevent fading," he advises. The water temperature might also vary depending on the stain type.
Washing in hot water is particularly great for greasy stains, as the temperature helps emulsify the fats and make them easier to clean, but washing in extremely hot water can make other stains, like protein and dairy, permanent. It's also good to remember that different stains have different optimal pretreatment methods, including some unusual ones like salt for red wine stains or beer for tea spills.
Pozniak also notes, "You should always consult the care label to ensure the item is machine washable." This is especially true for particularly heavy-duty or delicate fabrics, like the classic white tablecloths of fine dining restaurants. A fine linen tablecloth is generally best washed in warm or cold water, as high temperatures might damage the fabric.