How To Properly Clean Your Dirty Tablecloth (And Deal With Tough Stains)

Tablecloths can add a touch of class to any table setting while protecting the table underneath, but this role makes them notorious stain magnets. Zachary Pozniak, COO of Jeeves, New York's Finest Dry Cleaner, and one of the authors of "The Laundry Book," told Daily Meal the best ways to clean virtually any dirty tablecloth, and it's easier than you might think, at least for your run-of-the-mill food stains.

"Pre-treat each stain as needed, [and] wash as recommended," Pozniak says, though the approach will likely need to be more intensive if your tablecloth is particularly dirty. In that case, Pozniak recommends, "I'd go for hot [water], add some powdered laundry boosters to the drum, use your favorite high-performing detergent, and treat with oxygen bleach after cleaning if the [stains] remain."

Oxygen bleaches like OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover release oxygen when added to water, which helps them lift stains off fabrics without being as harsh as chlorine bleach, and they're generally color-safe. If your tablecloth has strong odors or the stains are particularly tough, Pozinak has one last trick. "A laundry sanitizer or rinse product can also be added into the mix if the items smell or need additional cleaning power," he recommends.

