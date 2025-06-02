This Vintage Dessert Was One Of The Last Eaten On The Titanic

The story of the RMS Titanic's final hours before it sank in the Atlantic Ocean has captivated society for decades. Movies have been made and books have been written highlighting the people who set sail on this ship's maiden voyage. However, what people ate and drank on the Titanic that fateful April night is equally intriguing, including the peaches in Chartreuse jelly dessert served to first-class passengers. It may sound like haute couture, and during this post-Victorian era, it was. But it might surprise you to learn it was nothing more than boozy Jell-O and fruit.

This sweet, which capped off an 11-course meal, was quite the centerpiece. It was prepared by poaching peaches to remove the skins before soaking them in a hot syrup seasoned with sugar and warm spices. Their texture was soft but not mushy so they could be sliced up and added to the jelly before it was completely set.

The jelly was made using gelatin and Chartreuse, a monks-made French liqueur renowned for its vibrant green color. Aside from its unforgettable hue, Chartreuse has a taste that is herby and peppery and may give your tongue notes of mint and bittersweet tea.