Why Corned Beef Is Always Best At The Deli

Most corned beef is traditionally made with brisket, a less-expensive, tougher cut of meat coming from the lower chest area of the cow. The beef is cured or soaked in a brine made with pickling spices such as mustard seeds, bay leaf, juniper berries, whole cloves, brown sugar, coriander seeds, peppercorns and curing salts or sodium nitrate for seven to 10 days. At Old World-style delis throughout the U.S., recipes with unique ingredients and proportions — not to mention the curing times, which can last up to several weeks — create singular flavors and textures. The beef is then rinsed and cooked, even in corned beef recipes that don't use hash or cabbage.

While you can make corned beef at home, if you haven't done it before, using pre-mixed or a home blend of pickling spices, and getting the right curing salt (also called Prague powder)-to-water ratio can be a little tricky. You also want to make sure the brisket is stored in the refrigerator and stays completely submerged during the brining process. It's a technique that requires a lot of expertise, and it should be taken seriously, as curing meat improperly can lead to serious illness and even death. It's best to seek advice from books by curing experts before you attempt to make your own corned beef. Whether you make it yourself or buy it at the deli, you can try it in these 10 underrated uses for corned beef.