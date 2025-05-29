Why Corned Beef Is Always Best At The Deli
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether it's swimming in soup with cabbage and potatoes, layered on toasted rye and smothered in sauerkraut and Russian dressing, or fried into a hash with chopped onions and green bell peppers, corned beef is a versatile and enduring ingredient with a fascinating history. It is a cured meat that was created in Ireland, but later embraced in America. That being said, not all corned beef is alike — and while it's a product commonly available in supermarkets across the country, the best corned beef can only be found at your local deli.
Corned beef prepared at a deli can be far superior to store-bought varieties because the brining recipes and methods are often honed and passed down over generations, resulting in a desirable flavor and texture that mass-produced products have difficulty replicating. Although deli corned beef is typically higher in quality, it isn't as accessible or as affordable as the pre-packaged or canned corned beef found in your local grocery store or on Amazon. If there are no delicatessens in your area, you can purchase raw corned beef packed in its pickling juices and boil it yourself at home.
How is corned beef made?
Most corned beef is traditionally made with brisket, a less-expensive, tougher cut of meat coming from the lower chest area of the cow. The beef is cured or soaked in a brine made with pickling spices such as mustard seeds, bay leaf, juniper berries, whole cloves, brown sugar, coriander seeds, peppercorns and curing salts or sodium nitrate for seven to 10 days. At Old World-style delis throughout the U.S., recipes with unique ingredients and proportions — not to mention the curing times, which can last up to several weeks — create singular flavors and textures. The beef is then rinsed and cooked, even in corned beef recipes that don't use hash or cabbage.
While you can make corned beef at home, if you haven't done it before, using pre-mixed or a home blend of pickling spices, and getting the right curing salt (also called Prague powder)-to-water ratio can be a little tricky. You also want to make sure the brisket is stored in the refrigerator and stays completely submerged during the brining process. It's a technique that requires a lot of expertise, and it should be taken seriously, as curing meat improperly can lead to serious illness and even death. It's best to seek advice from books by curing experts before you attempt to make your own corned beef. Whether you make it yourself or buy it at the deli, you can try it in these 10 underrated uses for corned beef.