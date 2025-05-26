The Bug Repelling Fan At Costco That Keeps Your BBQs Safe All Summer Long

One of the worst things to see at any outdoor barbecue is flies crawling on the food. It's unsightly, annoying, and potentially hazardous — you have no way of knowing where those bugs' feet have been. Insects can seem like an unavoidable part of hosting an al fresco feast, but why tolerate the trouble they bring when Costco sells a convenient tool for $28.99 to help keep all sorts of flying pests away?

The Elements bug repelling fan comes in a set of two and uses spinning blades to keep insects at bay. Not only does the motion of the blades make flying bugs buzz off, like an automatic swatter, but the holographic material also creates light patterns meant to repel pests. Plus, the cone-shaped bases are small enough to sit right on top of your outdoor dining tables, nestled among the platters and plates.

Everyone knows there are certain grilling tools that every outdoor cook needs, like a grill brush or stainless steel skewers. But these fans are just as essential for keeping grilled and prepared foods presentable, plus safe to eat.