The Bug Repelling Fan At Costco That Keeps Your BBQs Safe All Summer Long
One of the worst things to see at any outdoor barbecue is flies crawling on the food. It's unsightly, annoying, and potentially hazardous — you have no way of knowing where those bugs' feet have been. Insects can seem like an unavoidable part of hosting an al fresco feast, but why tolerate the trouble they bring when Costco sells a convenient tool for $28.99 to help keep all sorts of flying pests away?
The Elements bug repelling fan comes in a set of two and uses spinning blades to keep insects at bay. Not only does the motion of the blades make flying bugs buzz off, like an automatic swatter, but the holographic material also creates light patterns meant to repel pests. Plus, the cone-shaped bases are small enough to sit right on top of your outdoor dining tables, nestled among the platters and plates.
Everyone knows there are certain grilling tools that every outdoor cook needs, like a grill brush or stainless steel skewers. But these fans are just as essential for keeping grilled and prepared foods presentable, plus safe to eat.
How to use Elements bug repelling fans
Each Elements bug repelling fan can either sit upright on a flat surface or hang from above with a built-in hook. The fans are also designed to stop on contact with anything substantial, and the lightweight blades are too gentle to cause damage, making them safe for the grabby hands of hungry guests. And with up to 10 hours of runtime, they should last long enough for any cookout.
For maximum effect, place these bug repelling fans around warm food. Cold-blooded pests like insects are particularly attracted to warmth, including from freshly cooked meat. On the other hand, they find cold dishes less attractive. Sides like potato salad are best put on ice to preserve freshness anyway, but the extra chill will also make them less attractive to flies and mosquitoes.
It might not just be your food, though. At least one study published in 2022 by Nature Communications has found evidence that mosquitoes are attracted to the color red, a common pigment in gingham cloths and plastic cups. Strategically placed Elements fans can keep wandering mosquitoes away from your tables and drink stations, as well as your guests. But there's only so much that can be done, as many of the foods and drinks that make us tastier to mosquitoes are also cookout staples, including alcoholic beverages.