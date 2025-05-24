The Decadent French Toast Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes For His 'Cheat Meal'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may need to stick to a specific diet to keep up his physique, but even he enjoys a decadent meal from time to time — and one of his "cheat meals" is an elevated French toast dish. In an Instagram video, Johnson showed himself preparing the (already cooked) French toast to eat — and, luckily for us, included details in the caption. His French toast consists of 4-inch thick Brioche with a spread of peanut butter on top, served with whipped cream and pure maple syrup — both of which have been infused with citrus and Teremana Tequila (which is Johnson's brand).
Since Johnson doesn't give full instructions, you'll have to rely on your go-to French toast recipe to get started. You can use our easy brioche French toast recipe – just note that Johnson cuts his brioche slices much thicker than most others instruct.
After making the French toast, building Johnson's dish gets a little bit more complicated because Johnson uses citrus- and tequila-infused toppings. If you're feeling ambitious, you can always try your hand at infusing the whipped cream and maple syrup yourself. We even have a guide on how to infuse whipped cream with booze. However, the easier route may be to forgo the specialty items and top your thick brioche French toast with regular whipped cream and maple syrup — it will still be just as delicious, if maybe not quite as fancy.
How to customize Johnson's French toast
If your version of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's dish doesn't involve citrus-infused whipped cream, you can still add those bright flavors elsewhere. For example, you can use orange or lemon zest in the French toast batter.
Or, just add the zest right on top of the whipped cream as a finishing touch. If you're someone who likes a crunch, then also add a handful of toasted nuts as a topping, or even crunchy granola.
One of the best ways to make the French toast more exciting is to add fresh fruit on top. Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are all great options, or sliced banana, which always tastes great with peanut butter. If this dish isn't quite decadent enough for you, and you're someone who will take any excuse to have a dessert-like breakfast, you can add a drizzle of chocolate sauce or caramel sauce.