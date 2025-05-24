The Decadent French Toast Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes For His 'Cheat Meal'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may need to stick to a specific diet to keep up his physique, but even he enjoys a decadent meal from time to time — and one of his "cheat meals" is an elevated French toast dish. In an Instagram video, Johnson showed himself preparing the (already cooked) French toast to eat — and, luckily for us, included details in the caption. His French toast consists of 4-inch thick Brioche with a spread of peanut butter on top, served with whipped cream and pure maple syrup — both of which have been infused with citrus and Teremana Tequila (which is Johnson's brand).

Since Johnson doesn't give full instructions, you'll have to rely on your go-to French toast recipe to get started. You can use our easy brioche French toast recipe – just note that Johnson cuts his brioche slices much thicker than most others instruct.

After making the French toast, building Johnson's dish gets a little bit more complicated because Johnson uses citrus- and tequila-infused toppings. If you're feeling ambitious, you can always try your hand at infusing the whipped cream and maple syrup yourself. We even have a guide on how to infuse whipped cream with booze. However, the easier route may be to forgo the specialty items and top your thick brioche French toast with regular whipped cream and maple syrup — it will still be just as delicious, if maybe not quite as fancy.