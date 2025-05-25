How Denzel Washington Inspired A Chicago South Side BBQ Joint To Reopen Its Doors 6 Years After Closing

Leon's first opened its doors in 1940 and helped define the Chicago barbecue landscape for decades. Despite its huge local influence though, the business was headed for the dustbin of history in 2017, after six years of closure — until a video of mega-famous actor Denzel Washington inspired the family behind it to open up for business once more.

Washington went viral with a clip of him meeting an elderly fan on the South Side of Chicago. Washington asked her where the nearest Leon's was, but she had to break the news to the "Gladiator" actor that Leon's had closed its doors years ago.

Dr. Leon Finney Jr, a South Side pastor and son of Leon's founder (Leon Finney Sr.), was so moved by Washington's approval that he decided to revive the family business. A few months later, Leon's came back to Chicago, in the Woodlawn neighborhood near where Washington had searched for it.